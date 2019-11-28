Milky Chance announce return to NZ

AUCKLAND, NZ (Nov 28, 2019) – Following the release of their brand new album Mind The Moon, German electronic-pop duo MILKY CHANCE announce their return to New Zealand with a performance at Auckland’s Powerstation on January 10, following their appearance at Falls Festival in Australia.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm Friday, November 29.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 12pm Thursday, November 28.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

German duo Milky Chance are known for their hooky, laid-back pop that touches upon folk, reggae, and electronic sounds. They initially broke through with their 2013 debut Sadnecessary, which included the chart-topping single "Stolen Dance." The album earned them two Echo Award nominations and paved the way for their 2015 follow-up Blossom. They have continued to hone their style and tour Europe regularly.

Singer/songwriter Clemens Rehbein and DJ Philipp Dausch first met in an advanced music course while in high school in Kassel, Germany, where Rehbein played bass in the jazz ensemble. Originally, Rehbein and Dausch played together in a local band, but after graduation, the group broke up and Rehbein and Dausch continued as a duo. In 2013, after playing two promising live shows, Milky Chance began work on their debut album. When they were finished, they uploaded several of the tracks, including the catchy "Stolen Dance," to YouTube. To their surprise, the song became a viral hit, racking up millions of views and leading to several sold-out tour dates. Milky Chance's full-length debut, Sadnecessary, appeared on Lichtdicht Records in 2013. With the album charting on the German charts and Billboard Top 200, the duo reissued "Stolen Dance" with the single hitting the charts across Europe and the U.S.

By 2015, they had toured the U.S. and been nominated for several European awards. In 2016 the duo returned to the studio to record their sophomore album. The resulting Blossom -- which was released in early 2017 -- saw the pair pushing their sound further in new directions. A third full-length, Mind the Moon, arrived in November 2019 and included the single "Daydreaming" featuring Tash Sultana.

MILKY CHANCE

THE POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10



TICKETS ON SALE 12PM FRIDAY NOVEMBER 29

For complete tour and ticket information, visit milkychance.net & livenation.co.nz





