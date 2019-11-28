Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New GM for NZ Game Animal Council

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Game Animal Council

The New Zealand Game Animal Council has announced the appointment of Tim Gale as its new General Manager.

“The Council is extremely excited to have appointed Tim to this position,” says Game Animal Council Chair Don Hammond. “Tim has been a passionate hunter for well over 20 years and brings to the role a strong background in environmental management, recreational hunting and the provision of professional hunting services.”

“Tim has contributed to hunting magazines, co-authored a hunting book, worked in hunting retail, produced digital hunting content and leads firearm and hunter training courses.”

“Over the last six months Tim has served on the GAC Council and has an enthusiasm for helping recreational hunters be safe and successful in their chosen activity. His task over the next year will be to continue to represent the interests of the hunting sector and improve the management of New Zealand’s unique hunting resources while contributing to positive conservation outcomes,” says Hammond.

“I believe this is an important role with the potential to have a positive and long-lasting impact on the sustainable management of big game animals, hunting advocacy and enhancement of conservation in New Zealand,” Tim Gale says. “I’m really looking forward to working with the various hunting sector groups, government agencies and other key stakeholders to achieve these outcomes.”

“It is critical that we preserve New Zealand’s unique hunting opportunities for future generations to enjoy.”

Tim begins his new role on 9 December.

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, commerce and conservation.

ends

