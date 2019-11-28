Radio Sport to Broadcast Summer’s Boxing Day Cricket Test

Radio Sport to Broadcast this Summer’s Boxing Day Cricket Test

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s Radio Sport has secured the radio rights to the live broadcast of the biggest match of the biggest summer of cricket in decades.

When the Black Caps walk out onto the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day this year, it’ll be the first-time they’ve played test cricket at the MCG in 32 years.

“The Boxing Day Test is Australia’s flagship test match. Given the interest in cricket fuelled by this year’s dramatic Cricket World Cup and the fact New Zealand has had to wait so long for a test match at the MCG - this is going to be huge,” said Radio Sport Content Director Gareth Lischner.

In 1987, the last time New Zealand took on Australia at the MCG, the sides played out an epic draw with New Zealand great Sir Richard Hadlee spearheading the Black Caps attack.

“It’s amazing to think that current New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson wasn’t even born the last time these two sides met in a test match on the MCG,” said Radio Sport Cricket Commentator Bryan Waddle.

“With the build-up that we’ve had for this summer with England already touring New Zealand, the interest in the tussle against Australia will be phenomenal - and the Boxing Day match at the MCG will be the pinnacle,” said Waddle.

Radio Sport will be broadcasting every ball of the Australia vs New Zealand 3 Test series live on the network’s frequencies around New Zealand here and on Radio Sport via iHeartRadio.

Radio Sport will also have live commentary of all the Black Caps and White Ferns home series from late January 2020, including the Black Caps meeting India for Tests, ODIs and T20s; Australia for T20s and the White Ferns meeting South Africa in ODIs and T20s.

The Black Caps 3 Test match series against Australia starts on 12 December with Radio Sport’s Bryan Waddle and Jeremy Coney leading the live coverage from Western Australia’s Perth Stadium.

