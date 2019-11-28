Arjuna Oakes releases debut EP and announces summer tour

21-year-old New Zealand musician Arjuna Oakes releases his debut EP "The Watcher" on Friday 29th November.

With his recent single "Lost" reaching 100,000 streams on Spotify in 2 months, an upcoming summer tour including Rhythm and Vines and the sold out Tora Bombora festival, as well as securing an international distribution deal for the vinyl release of this EP, 2020 is looking very exciting for this electrifying young artist.

Featuring instrumentation from some of New Zealand’s most exciting young jazz musicians, "The Watcher" EP explores social issues ranging from mass surveillance to personal relationships, with Arjuna’s charismatic soul vocals and robust sonic palette serving as a connective thread.

Mixed by Jim Macrae (Jordan Rakei) & mastered by Kelly Hibbert at Almachrome Studios (J Dilla, Madlib, Little Dragon, Flying Lotus, Hiatus Kaiyote).

Summer Tour Dates:

Rhythm and Vines - Gisborne - 31st December 2019

Downbeat, Orewa - 10th January 2020

Tora Bombora festival (SOLD OUT), Tora beach - 18th January 2020

Anthology Lounge, K rd, Auckland - 31st January 2020

Moon, Newtown, Wellington - 14th February 2020

Wellington Lantern Festival, Wellington Waterfront - 15th February 2020

