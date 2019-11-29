Drawn to Sound



The third exhibition to complete the Ashburton Art Gallery’s Summer Season is Drawn to Sound, a multimedia, performance based exhibition created by Dunedin artists Hannah Joynt and Jane Venis.

Over three days, December 4 to December 6, Venis will play a range of instruments including handmade works in an improvisational way while Joynt responds to the music interpreting the sound as large-scale drawings. Venis and Joynt describe their process “as we perform, we explore the notion of dual improvisation – we interpret each other’s marks and sounds in real time”. The resulting artworks will be displayed as a key part of the exhibition. The community is encouraged to visit the Gallery during this time to witness the creation of these new works.

Hannah Joynt is a contemporary drawing practitioner who works in a range of media, processes and scales. Her studio practice is concerned with researching notions of ‘drawing as a language.’ Jane Venis is a musician, per¬formance artist and maker of sculptural musical instruments. Her work is often playful and experimental, and engagement with the viewer a critical part of her practice. Venis and Joynt have collaborated together over many years, including teaching together at The College of Art, Design and Architecture at Otago Polytechnic in Dunedin, New Zealand.

They have both exhibited solo shows in public galleries in New Zealand and have been selected for international juried group exhibitions – both individually, and in their collaborative practice including Lines of Thought – an international contemporary drawing exhibition at CICA Museum in Seoul in 2018. They will return to CICA to perform and exhibit once more as part of the 2020 Solo Exhibition Series.

Joynt and Venis have recently returned from Portugal where they undertook the Buinho Creative Hub Residency. While there, they further developed their experimental practice. Also featured in the exhibition are videos of live performances, drawings and sound works including some made during their recent time in Portugal. The documentary Drawn to Sound will also be launched at the exhibition.



Live Creation of Work: 4 – 6 December 2019 | 2 – 4pm | Audience welcome

Exhibition Opening: 7 December 2019 | 3pm | All welcome

Gallery Hours:

Open Daily 10am – 4pm

Open Wednesday 10am – 7pm





