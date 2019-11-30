Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kelvin Joseph vs. Roan Carneiro headlines WKN World Cup

Saturday, 30 November 2019, 12:08 pm
Press Release: World Kickboxing Network

Kelvin Joseph vs. Roan Carneiro headlines WKN World Cup this Saturday in Auckland


New Zealand's Kelvin Joseph and Brazilian Roan Carneiro battle it out for WKN Middleweight MMA title this Saturday, November 30 in Auckland. The pair headlines a historic NZ World Cup, presented by Team Player Events, which marks the first time in the country's history when kickboxing and MMA bouts are contested at the same event on the world level.

Kelvin "Crazy Horse" Joseph (15-0) is unbeaten in 15 outings. In his previous bout he defeated Bob Armstrong by submission in the first round and successfully defended his NZ middleweight title.

Roan "Jucao" Carneiro (21-13) has previously competed in UFC, winning two out of four bouts. His resume includes the victories against Kenny Robertson, Mark Munoz, among others.

Three-time Bellator MMA welterweight champion Douglas Lima and UFC welterweight Dhiego Lima are helping and cornering Roan Carneiro. UFC lightweight Dan Hooker, who has been announced today to headline UFC Auckland Fight Night in February, is cornering and helping Kelvin Joseph.

Roan Carneiro stated: At this time of my career I look for excitements. I’ve had a true amazing run in UFC, I fought in so many places around the world, [but] never in New Zealand. So, I say why not? This particular fight is making me very excited and I trained my ass off for that.

Kelvin Joseph stated: "Everything he [Carneiro] is saying is true. That’s why I came out of my retirement. Because he is a legend and I wanted the opportunity to fight one of those [legendary] guys. It’s a big one for me."

In addition to the bouts, NZ hip-hop legend SAVAGE and 4Sayken are scheduled to perform their hits at the event.

The World Kickboxing Network (WKN) launched its MMA affiliate in 2016. In 2000’s, in collaboration with International Vale Tudo Championship (IVC), the organization went in history as a pioneer-promoter of MMA bouts in Europe.

The WKN World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, is presented on the same day (November 30) as two other championship events, that World Kickboxing Network hosts this Saturday in Germany and France.

Melvin Schultz and Kevin Schotz faceoff in WKN German welterweight championship in pro-amateur class. The contest is featured on the seventh edition of annual “X’ite Fight Night” held in Trittau. The event follows a recent gala in Ingolstadt (Jan Szajko vs. Ougo Huet), which marked the return of kickboxing world championship to Germany.

French champion Samuel Dbili (8-3, 6 KO) takes on Bulgarian champion Branko Babachev (9-2, 2 KO) in WKN European Super Middleweight title fight. The five-round championship bout headlines the event titled “Fight Furious Tour 2019” in Perpignan. The event marks the seventh visit of World Kickboxing Network to France for 2019.

WKN event schedule for Saturday, November 30

NZ Kickboxing and MMA World Cup - Auckland, New Zealand
WKN World Middleweight MMA title
Joseph Kelvin (New Zealand) vs. Roan Carneiro (Brazil)

Fight Furious Tour 2019 - Perpignan, France
WKN European Super Middleweight title
Samuel Dbili (France) vs. Branko Babachev (Bulgaria)

X’ite Fight Night 7 - Trittau, Germany
WKN German Welterweight title
Melvin Schultz (Germany) vs. Kevin Schotz (Germany)


