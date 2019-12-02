Comedian Tracy Morgan announces Auckland show



TEG Dainty and Nice Events are thrilled to announce that legendary funnyman Tracy Morgan is set to return to New Zealand as part of his stand-up ‘No Disrespect Tour’ in May 2020.

He will perform at the Bruce Mason Centre in Auckland on Thursday, May 14.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, December 6 at 2.00pm from www.tedainty.com.

Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians in his field, known for his roles across seven seasons of 30 Rock, where he received a Supporting Actor Emmy Nomination, and Saturday Night Live, which earned him an Emmy nod for Outstanding Guest Actor. TBS’s The Last O.G., which Morgan executive produces and stars in, was recently picked up for a third season. He also recently appeared in Paramount’s What Men Want, opposite Taraji P. Henson.

Morgan has had stand-up specials for Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central. In 2009, he released his first book, I Am The New Black, a compilation of anecdotes and serious moments that shaped him and his career. He has also had memorable voiceovers in G-Force, Rio and Rio 2 and the Oscar-nominated Boxtrolls.

He can next be heard voicing the role of “Fox” in Netflix’s November 2019 series, Green Eggs & Ham, as well as “Caption Caveman” in the upcoming 2020 feature, Scoob. Additional film credits include The Longest Yard alongside Adam Sandler, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Head of State, Son of No One, Why Stop Now and Fist Fight.

Check www.tracymorgan.com and www.tegdainty.com for more tour information.

Tracy Morgan

Thursday, May 14 - Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland

Tickets on sale Friday, December 6 at 2.00pm from www.tegdainty.com



