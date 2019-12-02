Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Comedian Tracy Morgan announces Auckland show

Monday, 2 December 2019, 10:14 am
Press Release: NicNak Media


TEG Dainty and Nice Events are thrilled to announce that legendary funnyman Tracy Morgan is set to return to New Zealand as part of his stand-up ‘No Disrespect Tour’ in May 2020.

He will perform at the Bruce Mason Centre in Auckland on Thursday, May 14.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, December 6 at 2.00pm from www.tedainty.com.

Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians in his field, known for his roles across seven seasons of 30 Rock, where he received a Supporting Actor Emmy Nomination, and Saturday Night Live, which earned him an Emmy nod for Outstanding Guest Actor. TBS’s The Last O.G., which Morgan executive produces and stars in, was recently picked up for a third season. He also recently appeared in Paramount’s What Men Want, opposite Taraji P. Henson.

Morgan has had stand-up specials for Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central. In 2009, he released his first book, I Am The New Black, a compilation of anecdotes and serious moments that shaped him and his career. He has also had memorable voiceovers in G-Force, Rio and Rio 2 and the Oscar-nominated Boxtrolls.

He can next be heard voicing the role of “Fox” in Netflix’s November 2019 series, Green Eggs & Ham, as well as “Caption Caveman” in the upcoming 2020 feature, Scoob. Additional film credits include The Longest Yard alongside Adam Sandler, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Head of State, Son of No One, Why Stop Now and Fist Fight.

Check www.tracymorgan.com and www.tegdainty.com for more tour information.

Tracy Morgan
Thursday, May 14 - Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland
Tickets on sale Friday, December 6 at 2.00pm from www.tegdainty.com


Find Tracy Morgan online:
Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 