Dibb wins silver at Trampoline World Championships

Monday, 2 December 2019, 10:30 am
Press Release: Gymnastics New Zealand

Bronwyn Dibb the silver medal this evening at the 2019 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, held at the impressive Ariake Stadium where Tokyo 2020 Gymnastics events will be taking place. Dibb was just 0.2 points off gold in the Women’s Double-Mini Trampoline final.

The 22-year-old double-mini and trampoline athlete is no stranger to international competition, having competed at every World Championships since she was age eligible in 2015. Before then she competed at two World Age Group Championships, winning a silver medal in 2014. Dibb finished fourth at the World Games in 2017 and more recently, won bronze at the World Cup in Russia in September.

“I’m just so glad after all that I’ve been through, to be on the world stage and performing to the best I can. Standing up on the stage during the medal ceremony was just amazing – absolutely unbelievable.” Dibb beams.

Dibb competed at the World Championships last year without a functioning ACL. Coach Nigel Humphreys at ICE Trampoline Sports was told multiple times that they should not be doing it. That what they were achieving just should not be possible.

“I learned very on in my association with Bronwyn that what is not possible for others, doesn’t always fit with Bronwyn. She is a gutsy, tough and focussed individual.” – Humphreys says.

“I was determined that an ACL was not going to end my career, as it does so many others. I was determined to come back stronger and use the set back to my advantage.” Dibb states.

Humphreys says that double mini competition always involves strategy and you need to be able to adapt to what others are doing and what you need to do.

“We could have attempted a tougher final pass but realistically we didn’t need to. We knew we were in a good spot for a medal and just needed to make sure we delivered and Bronwyn sure did that. I’m absolutely delighted for her after all she has been through – I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more.” Humphreys smiles.

“I’m just so stoked really – words don’t really do how I am feeling inside. Just amazing, absolutely amazing.” Dibb finishes.


