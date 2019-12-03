Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mad Caddies – 25th Anniversary New Zealand Tour - 2020

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

“Everything they touch turns to gold…” Punknews.org

Kiwi ska punks rejoice! Acclaimed Fat Wreck Chords ska champions Mad Caddies are heading back to New Zealand to celebrate their 25th Anniversary in 2020.

Bringing a set list full of fan favourites from their 25-year, seven album back catalogue, Mad Caddies will play San Fran in Wellington on Tuesday, April 14; Totara Street in Tauranga on Wednesday, April 15 and Tuning Fork in Auckland on Thursday, April 16.

Tickets go on sale at 12.00pm on Thursday December 5 HERE

Loved for their essential distillation of ska, reggae and pop punk, Mad Caddies have attracted a loyal and committed global fan base since breaking out of a Californian high school jam room two and a half decades ago.

Along with contemporaries The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, No Doubt and Rancid amongst others, Mad Caddies rode high on the mid-90s third wave ska revival, doing their part to turn a whole new generation onto the vital sounds first born in late 50s Jamaica and later crossed with the burning energy of 70s punk rock.

While trends and times have changed, Mad Caddies have committed and stayed true to their original blueprint, celebrating their love of ska and reggae, creating urgent and dynamic music with universal appeal for punk fans across the planet.

Mad Caddies 25th Anniversary Tour will be a Kiwi punk rock ‘n’ ska party like no other!


