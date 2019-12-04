Nadia Reid announces new album Out Of My Province

Today, Nadia Reid announces her new album Out of My Province will be released on March 6, 2020 via Nadia’s own label Slow Time Records in New Zealand and Spacebomb Records for the rest of the world. The album release will be accompanied by an initial quick run of shows in New Zealand before she heads off for international touring.

‘Best Thing’ is the first single and is released today alongside a charming panoramic video filmed on location in Nadia’s beloved tūrangawaewae, Dunedin, Otago. Nadia says, “It needed to be shot in Dunedin because it’s where I’m from and where the song came into the world. Director, Charlotte Evans and I decided on Tunnel Beach, the Railway Station and the Botanic Gardens to film. Dunedin is full of places that will flaw you with its natural beauty.

“The song is about relationships, childhood and nostalgia. It is about intimate love and about the love between a mother and a daughter. In it, I am rigid and almost emotionless. But perhaps that is because we shot in Dunedin at 6 am... in the wintertime!” Reid quips.

NADIA REID - Out of My Province

2020 NZ Tour March 6th - Christchurch - Cassels Blue Smoke

March 7th - Auckland - Pah Homestead

March 8th - Auckland - Pah Homestead

March 12th - Wellington - Shed 6*

*presented by the New Zealand Festival

Tickets go on sale Friday 6th December https://bit.ly/33GkmTI

or www.nadiareid.com



Between European tours, appearing on Later…with Jools Holland and singing with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, Out of My Province is the sound of a young artist growing in profile and dexterity before international audiences and whose world has changed before her eyes. “I took myself to the Amalfi Coast in Italy for two weeks. To get really alone. And to write. That’s where I wrote ‘The Other Side Of The Wheel.’ That experience bled into a lot of future writing”.

Further travelling ensued when, sparked by the enthusiasm of U.S. label, Spacebomb’s Ben Baldwin after catching her set at Green Man Festival; Nadia found herself on a long transatlantic phone call with co-producer Matthew E. White (Natalie Prass, The Mountain Goats). “After that, I had a good feeling,” she recalls. ”We got along really well. To know a group of people in Richmond, Virginia, felt so passionately about working with me was so crucial to it happening.” Finding herself halfway across the world and only a nearby Kiwi pie shop with its Kiwiana-themed delicacies and flat whites to combat any threatening signs of homesickness, Nadia took to Spacebomb studios with long-term “musical rock” and guitarist Sam Taylor. They joined Cameron Ralston (electric and upright bass), Brian Wolfe (drums) Daniel Clarke (organ, piano, and keys), and producer Trey Pollard (Foxygen), who would arrange strings, horns, piano, and Rhodes to give the album a depth in sound Nadia had always imagined; “When we arrived it felt natural and good. Trey had a strong vision. At times, stronger than my own. I sort of blindly ambled in. I wrote the songs and believed in them. That’s all I really knew. Everyone was extremely welcoming and positive”.

Nadia Reid’s 2015 debut Listen To Formation Look For The Signs was called “wonderful” (MOJO) and “a startlingly good debut” (The Guardian). 2017’s Preservation is “no less bewitching” (Uncut), a “simply breathtaking” (Record Collector) follow-up that was named MOJO’s #2 album of that year and resulted in a stirring performance on Later…with Jools Holland.

Nadia Reid - Out of My Province

March 6th, 2020

via Slow Time / Spacebomb Records

Produced by Trey Pollard (Foxygen)

Co-Producers Matthew E. White ( The Mountain Goats)

and Sam Taylor (Nadia Reid)



Pre-order Out Of My Province on vinyl (limited edition gold or standard black) and CD now: https://smarturl.it/OutOfMyProvincePhys

Pre-order / pre-save the album here: https://smarturl.it/OutOfMyProvince

Out of My Province Track List

1. All Of My Love

2. High & Lonely

3. Oh Canada

4. Heart To Ride

5. Other Side Of The Wheel

6. Best Thing

7. I Don’t Wanna Take Anything From You

8. The Future

9. Who Is Protecting Me

10. Get The Devil Out





