Patty Griffin To Perform in New Zealand for the First Time

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 11:34 am
Press Release: Live Nation


AUCKLAND, NZ (Dec 5, 2019) – One of the most consequential singer-songwriters of her generation, PATTY GRIFFIN, heads to New Zealand for the very first time for one special, intimate show at Auckland’s Tuning Fork on March 15.

Tickets go on sale at 1pm Monday December 9.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 12pm Friday December 6 until 12pm Monday December 9.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Patty Griffin is a GRAMMY award-winning artist who has achieved great acclaim for her song writing as well as her powerful voice. Her first two albums, Living With Ghosts and Flaming Red are considered seminal albums in the singer-songwriter genre, while Children Running Through won Best Album and led to her being named Best Artist at the 2007 Americana Music Awards. She won a GRAMMY award for Downtown Church, her 2010 gospel album. Her songs have been covered by a myriad of artists including Emmylou Harris, The Dixie Chicks, Joan Baez and Bette Midler. She was born in Old Town, Maine and resides in Austin, Texas. Her GRAMMY nominated 10th album, Servant of Love, was released in September of 2015 and 11th studio album, Self-Titled Patty Griffin released March 2019 also receiving a GRAMMY nomination for best Folk Album.

"Her voice is exquisite, and her writing remains as surprising as it is masterful. Blessed with a crystalline voice, the ability to find shadows and nuance in her lyrics and a spark that can ignite songs into brushfires of truth, Griffin stands as one of America’s foremost voices of the human condition."
Rolling Stone

"Every Patty Griffin song arrives fully and perfectly formed, which is perhaps her greatest gift. Her song writing is honest and compassionate no matter the subject. Her voice is uniquely compelling, and her guitar work unfailingly evocative. She's a songwriter at the top of her already formidable game."
NPR

PATTY GRIFFIN
NEW ZEALAND 2020

THE TUNING FORK, AUCKLAND
SUNDAY MARCH 15


TICKETS ON SALE 1PM MONDAY DECEMBER 9
Live Nation pre-sale: 12pm Friday December 6 until 12pm Monday December 9

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: pattygriffin.com & livenation.co.nz


