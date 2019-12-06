NZTFI Junior Tag Nationals kicks off!



Tag Football is a ‘minor sport’ that children want to play.

More than 2,400 children will participate in New Zealand Tag Football’s 3-day Junior Tag Nationals tournament starting at 8:30am today at Bruce Pullman Park in Takanini.

With 175 teams from under 8-year olds to under-18s, NZTFI Tag Football has found a niche amongst young players.

The new wave of youngsters in this weekend’s tournament is exciting for NZTFI’s Darryl Bovaird. “All the hard work’s been done, let’s get out there and watch the kids have fun.”

Whilst bigger sports struggling with low participation in young age groups, Tag Football’s popularity with children continues to soar.

“It’s hard keeping up with the demand,” Mr Bovaird says.

NZTFI rebranded 10 years ago and despite challenges carved its own innovative pathway forward. Today its slogan “Play Tag – the Game for Every Body” appears to be part of Sport New Zealand’s new vision Every Body Active its 12-year strategic direction.

NZTFI started Junior Nationals 3 years ago. The focus for the under-8s to

Under-12s is participation and play for placings. All players receive participation medals.

The top teams in the competitive 14s to 18s grades compete for Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals. All finals for the 14s to 18s grades will be live streamed on Sunday 8 December.

Representative players are selected from NZTFI’s Tag Football modules or through school competitions. Teams represented include Auckland, Waitakere, South and East Auckland, Counties Manukau, North Harbour, Hibiscus Coast. Northland, Wellington, Porirua, and Canterbury.



Tag Football is a non-contact sport with two teams of 8 players playing on a half-sized football field. Players “tag” the opposition by pulling the tags attached to the shorts of the player carrying the ball.

NZTFI has established pathways for children to go on to international competitions.

NZTFI Junior Tag Nationals - December 6-8, 2019, Pullman Park, Takanini

Facebook: New Zealand Tag Football Inc. @NZTFI; Instagram

© Scoop Media

