CMC Markets partners with racing prodigy

CMC Markets partners with racing prodigy Peter Vodanovich for 2019-20 Toyota 86 Championship

Auckland, New Zealand – Friday 6th December, 2019

Leading online trading platform, CMC Markets, is delighted to announce it is sponsoring 18-year-old motorsport racing prodigy Peter Vodanovich once again, as he participates in the 2019-20 Toyota 86 Championship.

This championship will be Vodanovich’s second full year in the category, after placing fourth overall last season. Vodanovich has shown a strong drive to achieve an even better result this season, placing third overall in the opening race - adding to his impressive track record to date, and cementing his status as one of New Zealand’s youngest and fastest rising motorsport talents.

Vodanovich’s career launched in mid-2017 after he learned to race via a PlayStation simulator when he was 15 years old. In his debut year, his accomplishments included Scholarship Winner of the 2017-2018 Ssang Yong Racing Series, as well as titles at the 2K Cup and the BMW E30 Series Rookie Season.

In May this year, he was also recognised as top of his class at the New Zealand Elite Motorsport Academy, an annual programme made available only to the best up-and-coming racing drivers in New Zealand.

The renewed partnership is part of CMC Markets’ ongoing commitment in championing driven, young Kiwis and supporting them in reaching their goals, including a 13-year partnership with Variety – The Children’s Charity, as sponsors of the Gold Heart Scholarship programme.

Chris Smith, General Manager at CMC Markets New Zealand, says, “Peter continues to go from strength to strength, consistently achieving outstanding results and proving his resilience and determination to reach his goals at all costs. He has a bright future ahead, and we’re thrilled to continue supporting him. We wish Peter the best of luck for the 2019-20 Championship season.”

Vodanovich, who came away miraculously unscathed from a spectacular crash in the Australian Toyota 86 Championship last month, says, “It’s a privilege to have CMC Markets on board for another year. Without their support, I wouldn’t have been able to get back on the tracks so quickly. I’ve started this season off strong and will continue to work hard to achieve an even better placing this year.”

Taking place over six rounds between November 2019 and April 2020, the Toyota 86 Championship gives upcoming race drivers the opportunity to sharpen their skills and compete on some of New Zealand’s leading race circuits.

The fifth season of Toyota 86 Championship began at Pukekohe Park, and will make its way through the country to Cromwell, Invercargill, Feilding and Waikato.



For more information on Peter’s journey, go to

www.facebook.com/PeterVodanovichMotorsport.

