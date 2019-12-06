HEARTS unchanged for weekend with Sparks
Friday 6 December, 2019
An unchanged HEARTS 13 has been named to take on the Otago Sparks. The two sides meet at Melville Park this weekend for Rounds 5 and 6 in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.
It is congested at the top of the HBJ Shield table with a solitary point separating three sides - Central Hinds, Northern Spirit and the HEARTS - after four rounds.
Following an opening day loss, the HEARTS have won three matches in a row to be comfortably in contention as the competition heads towards the halfway mark.
Skipper Anna Peterson is pleased with the HEARTS start to the season ahead of an important weekend against the Sparks.
"We're very happy with the way different players have stepped up at crucial times."
WHITE FERN Katie Perkins, in particular, has been in fine form with the bat for the HEARTS. The experienced right-hander has 240 runs, including an unbeaten hundred and a fifty.
"Katie has been the glue for our batting order. Her two gutsy knocks against Canterbury helped us come away with two solid wins," Peterson said.
15-year old Fran Jonas remains with the squad after an excellent debut against the Canterbury Magicians on Sunday. The left-arm orthodox spinner's impressive 1-28 from eight overs came as no surprise to Peterson.
"It was exciting to see Fran not only perform but also enjoy her first game with the HEARTS.
"Fran continues to show that she has a big future ahead of her in the game."
WEEKEND DETAILS:
Auckland HEARTS vs. Otago Sparks
Saturday 7 December / Sunday 8 December
Melville Park
10.30 am start (Sat)
10.00 am start (Sun)
HEARTS squad | Hallyburton Johnstone
Shield vs. Otago Sparks
Anna Peterson
Bella Armstrong
Lauren Down
Holly Huddleston
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Tariel Lamb
Regina Lilii
Roz McNeill
Katie Perkins
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Natasha van Tilburg
