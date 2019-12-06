HEARTS unchanged for weekend with Sparks



Friday 6 December, 2019



An unchanged HEARTS 13 has been named to take on the Otago Sparks. The two sides meet at Melville Park this weekend for Rounds 5 and 6 in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

It is congested at the top of the HBJ Shield table with a solitary point separating three sides - Central Hinds, Northern Spirit and the HEARTS - after four rounds.

Following an opening day loss, the HEARTS have won three matches in a row to be comfortably in contention as the competition heads towards the halfway mark.

Skipper Anna Peterson is pleased with the HEARTS start to the season ahead of an important weekend against the Sparks.

"We're very happy with the way different players have stepped up at crucial times."

WHITE FERN Katie Perkins, in particular, has been in fine form with the bat for the HEARTS. The experienced right-hander has 240 runs, including an unbeaten hundred and a fifty.

"Katie has been the glue for our batting order. Her two gutsy knocks against Canterbury helped us come away with two solid wins," Peterson said.

15-year old Fran Jonas remains with the squad after an excellent debut against the Canterbury Magicians on Sunday. The left-arm orthodox spinner's impressive 1-28 from eight overs came as no surprise to Peterson.

"It was exciting to see Fran not only perform but also enjoy her first game with the HEARTS.

"Fran continues to show that she has a big future ahead of her in the game."

WEEKEND DETAILS:

Auckland HEARTS vs. Otago Sparks

Saturday 7 December / Sunday 8 December

Melville Park

10.30 am start (Sat)

10.00 am start (Sun)

HEARTS squad | Hallyburton Johnstone Shield vs. Otago Sparks

Anna Peterson

Bella Armstrong

Lauren Down

Holly Huddleston

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Tariel Lamb

Regina Lilii

Roz McNeill

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

Natasha van Tilburg

