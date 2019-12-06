Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Charity donation a piece of cake for Original Foods

Friday, 6 December 2019
Original Foods Baking Co.


Charity donation a piece of cake for Original Foods Baking Co

It seems everyone loves Original Foods Baking Co’s (OFBC) Red Velvet cake as much as they love backing a worthy cause, with over $79K raised by OFBC for the charitable organisation St John over the past two years.

Since 2017, $1 NZD from every OFBC branded Red Velvet round cake has been donated to St John through their ongoing ‘Cake for a Cause’ campaign. Cake lovers have shown their support by buying round Red Velvet cakes at Countdown supermarkets, selected New World outlets and PAK'nSAVE, as well as various wholesalers and distributors throughout New Zealand.

“We are honoured to be able to show our gratitude and support of the incredible work that St John does in helping save hundreds of lives every year,” said OFBC Managing Director, Jane Mayell.

“Original Foods Baking Co has become a firm favourite among New Zealand families, especially when it comes to celebrations, so we’re thrilled to have raised much needed funds for St John through our Cake for a Cause campaign.

“As a NZ owned and operated family business it’s our way of being able to give back to the families who have supported us for so many years. We hope this donation goes a long way in continuing the invaluable work of St John.”

The St John Ambulance Service treats and transports approximately 400,000 people in New Zealand every year.

As well as being at the frontline of medical response with their Ambulance Services, they also provide first aid training, event medical services, first aid kits and supplies, and host youth groups and a wide range of community programmes.

Debbie Pipson, Fundraising Manager for St John in the South Island region, said the support of Original Foods and its Cake for a Cause campaign was invaluable to St John.

As a charitable organisation, St John receives around 72 per cent Government funding to run the emergency ambulance service but that money does not cover the cost of new buildings or equipment. We rely on amazing supporters like OFBC, as well as the community, to help raise funds for vital life-saving equipment,” she said.

“The money that OFBC has raised through sales of its Red Velvet round cake will enable our highly skilled ambulance officers to continue saving lives in the South Island region, each and every day.”

OFBC has been perfecting the art of baking for the past 28 years. It has also been a staunch supporter of its New Zealand community, having now raised almost $200,000 NZD through sales of its Red Velvet cake. In 2011, following the devastating Canterbury earthquakes, A Cake for Canterbury raised over $50,000 NZD to help rebuild the city’s parks and recreational facilities. And it has raised more than $65,000 NZD for the Countdown Kids Foundation to help fund vital medical research.

In addition to this most recent Cake for a Cause donation, OFBC Operations Manager, Mike Sproule, is a St John Ambassador, helping to promote the work of St John and raise funds for ongoing services.

