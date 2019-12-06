Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Orang-utans’ Two Year Stay in Christchurch Ends Mid-January

Friday, 6 December 2019, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Orana Wildlife Park


Orang-utans’ Two Year Stay in Christchurch Ends Mid-January


Melur

Orana Wildlife Park has had the privilege and delight of holding Auckland Zoo’s three Bornean orang-utans, Charlie, Melur and Wanita, for the past two years whilst a new home was created for them in Auckland. This fantastic partnership has been a mutually beneficial arrangement that demonstrates how zoos work collaboratively together. However, the orang-utans’ short-term stay in Christchurch will end in mid-January.

The orang-utans have been sharing Orana’s Great Ape Centre with our magnificent gorillas. Holding two species of great ape side by side creates fantastic educational and recreational opportunities, enabling people to observe, enjoy and study some of the world's most impressive and critically endangered primates. This is the first time orang-utans have ever been held in the South Island and Park visitors have marvelled at meeting these stunning, highly intelligent animals.

The partnership has been extremely beneficial for developing relations across the two teams. Park staff have thoroughly enjoyed working with the orang-utans, delighting in the opportunity to hold New Zealand’s only gorillas and the country’s only orang-utans, and of course Auckland Zoo’s primate keepers who have worked on rotation in Christchurch.

Orana will hold a festive themed day fun day on Christmas Eve to celebrate the orang-utans last Christmas in Christchurch. This will be a fantastic opportunity to farewell these incredible animals. Naturally, visitors to Orana will have the opportunity to enjoy seeing the orang-utans before they leave us in mid-January.

Further details and updates will be provided later in December.

- ENDS -


