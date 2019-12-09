Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Boy & Bear to tour new album 'Suck on Light' in NZ in 2020

Monday, 9 December 2019, 11:03 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

AUCKLAND, NZ (Dec 9, 2019) – Australian indie-folk band BOY & BEAR make their glorious and highly-anticipated return to New Zealand in support of their latest album, Suck on Light. The five-piece embark on a tour across the country hitting Wellington’s Hunter Lounge on April 16, Auckland’s Powerstation on April 17 and finishing in Christchurch at the James Hay Theatre on April 18.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 11am Friday December 13.

Vodafone customers have first access to tickets through a pre-sale beginning 10am Tuesday December 9 until 10am Thursday December 12 at vodafone.co.nz/music.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 10am Thursday December 12 until 10am Friday December 13.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

After the most tumultuous period of their lives both personally and professionally, Boy & Bear are back with another national tour.

The band’s position in the music industry was firmly cemented in 2011 after their debut album Moonfire reached platinum, won Boy & Bear five ARIA awards and saw three songs make it to triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2011. Two years later came the release of their highly anticipated sophomore album Harlequin Dream, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, spent five consecutive weeks in the top 10 and has since gone Platinum.

In October 2015 Boy & Bear put out Limit Of Love, debuting at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, making it their second consecutive number one debut. Following the release of their newest album Suck on Light, the band embarked on a massive North American tour, playing packed theatres across the US and Canada. Having now returned home, the boys are excited to share their new album with audiences across Australia and NZ in 2020.

BOY & BEAR
NEW ZEALAND 2020

HUNTER LOUNGE, WELLINGTON (18+)
THURSDAY APRIL 16

POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND
FRIDAY APRIL 17

JAMES HAY THEATRE, CHRISTCHURCH
SATURDAY APRIL 18


TICKETS ON SALE 11AM MONDAY DECEMBER 13
Vodafone pre-sale: 10am Tuesday December 10 until 10am Thursday December 12
Live Nation pre-sale: 10am Thursday December 12 until 10am Friday December 13


For complete tour and ticket information, visit: boyandbear.com & livenation.co.nz

ALSO:

