US Rapper NF expands NZ Tour Dates - New show in Auckland

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

AUCKLAND, NZ (Dec 11, 2019) – Due to overwhelming demand, a second Auckland show has been announced for NF’s The Search Tour. Following a sold out North American tour, US rapper NF has announced the expansion of his current world tour “The Search Tour” with headline shows at Auckland’s Powerstation on February 7 and 8.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm Friday, December 13.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 11am Thursday, December 12 until 11am Friday, December 13.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Operating from outside of the system and against all odds, NF quietly and unassumingly ascended to the forefront of modern hip-hop on his own terms. His independently released “Perception” album shocked the industry by debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 and shone a light on a fervent fan-driven movement surrounding the artist. It also bowed at #1 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. It was the ultimate underdog story of 2017, as chronicled by The New York Times, Rolling Stone and Forbes, with the latter noting, “NF’s success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system.”

Now certified Platinum in the U.S., “Perception” has earned more than two million album equivalent units worldwide while cumulative streams have surpassed 3.5 billion. Singles like ‘Let You Down’ – 5 x Platinum in Australia, 3x Platinum and a #1 Pop radio hit in the U.S., and certified Platinum or higher in six additional countries – ‘Lie’ and ‘If


You Want Love’ further expanded NF’s fanbase, paving the way for his sold-out, 87-date 2018 Perception World Tour of North America and Europe, numerous festival appearances and the direct support slot on Logic’s “Bobby Tarantino Vs Everybody” arena tour.

All of this has set the stage for his New Zealand debut which is anticipated to be nothing short of epic.

NF
The Search Tour – New Zealand

POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 7 (18+) SOLD OUT

POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND (ALL AGES)
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8 – NEW SHOW


NEW SHOW ON SALE 12PM FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
Live Nation pre-sale begins 11am Thursday, December 12 until 11am Friday, December 13

REMAINING TICKETS FOR ALL OTHER SHOWS ON SALE NOW

For complete tour and ticket information, visit:
nfrealmusic.com & livenation.co.nz


