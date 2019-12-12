NZGB announces 503 newly official place names
Media advisory
12 December 2019
The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) has notified 16 official dual names in Fiordland and 487 official place names in the Wellington Region and Southern Alps.
Tamatea / Dusky Sound is just one of 16 new dual names for sounds and inlets in Fiordland following public consultation between May and August this year. The new dual names are:
Hāwea / Bligh Sound
Hinenui / Nancy Sound
Kaikiekie / Bradshaw Sound
Moana-whenua-pōuri / Edwardson Sound
Rakituma / Preservation Inlet
Taiari / Chalky Inlet
Taiporoporo / Charles Sound
Taitetimu / Caswell Sound
Tamatea / Dusky Sound
Te Awa-o-Tū / Thompson Sound
Te Awaroa / Long Sound
Te Hāpua / Sutherland Sound
Te Houhou / George Sound
Te Korowhakaunu / Cunaris Sound
Te Puaitaha / Breaksea Sound
Te Rā / Dagg Sound
A further 487 place names around New Zealand are also official as part of the NZGB’s fast-track process to convert unofficial existing names to official.
All except four of the 487 are in the Wellington Region where the NZGB liaised directly with eight local councils, Wellington Regional Council, and relevant mana whenua. Nearly 200 are Māori place names, including 60 standardised with macrons.
The other four place names are in the Southern Alps / Kā Tiritiri o te Moana. These are: Malte-Brun (hill); Malte-Brun Glacier; Malte-Brun Pass; Malte-Brun Range.
More information:
https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-december-2019
https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-october-2019#geographic
Kua pānuihia e NZGB ētahi ingoa wāhi mana hou e 503
Pānui pāpāho
12 o Hakihea 2019
Kua pānuihia e te New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) ētahi ingoa tōrua mana 16 kei Fiordland me ētahi ingoa wāhi mana kei te Rohe o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara me Kā Tiritiri-o-te-Moana.
Ko Tamatea / Dusky Sound tētahi noa o ngā ingoa tōrua hou 16 mō ētahi kūiti moana me ētahi kokoru i Fiordland whai i muri iho i te torotoronga tūmatanui i waenga i te Haratua me te Hereturikōkā o tēnei tau. Koia nei ngā ingoa tōrua hou:
Hāwea / Bligh Sound
Hinenui / Nancy Sound
Kaikiekie / Bradshaw Sound
Moana-whenua-pōuri / Edwardson Sound
Rakituma / Preservation Inlet
Taiari / Chalky Inlet
Taiporoporo / Charles Sound
Taitetimu / Caswell Sound
Tamatea / Dusky Sound
Te Awa-o-Tū / Thompson Sound
Te Awaroa / Long Sound
Te Hāpua / Sutherland Sound
Te Houhou / George Sound
Te Korowhakaunu / Cunaris Sound
Te Puaitaha / Breaksea Sound
Te Rā / Dagg Sound
Kua mana anō ētahi atu ingoa wāhi e 487 huri i Aotearoa i raro i te tukanga whakatau wawe a te NZGB e hurihia ai te ingoa kua noho kē mai kia ingoa mana.
Atu i ētahi ingoa e whā, katoa ngā ingoa e 487 kei te Rohe o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara, ka mutu i torotoro tōtika atu a te NZGB ki ētahi kaunihera takiwā e waru, ki te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara me ngā mana whenua e hāngai ana. Tata ana ki te 200 he ingoa wāhi Māori, ko tētahi 60 kua hoatu he tohutō.
Ko ētahi atu ingoa wāhi e whā kei ngā Southern Alps/Kā Tiritiri o te Moana. Koia ēnei: ko Malte-Brun (puke); ko Malte-Brun Glacier; ko Malte-Brun Pass; ko Malte-Brun Range.
https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-december-2019
https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-october-2019#geographic
Ka mutu
ends