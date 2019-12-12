NZGB announces 503 newly official place names

Media advisory

12 December 2019

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) has notified 16 official dual names in Fiordland and 487 official place names in the Wellington Region and Southern Alps.

Tamatea / Dusky Sound is just one of 16 new dual names for sounds and inlets in Fiordland following public consultation between May and August this year. The new dual names are:

Hāwea / Bligh Sound

Hinenui / Nancy Sound

Kaikiekie / Bradshaw Sound

Moana-whenua-pōuri / Edwardson Sound

Rakituma / Preservation Inlet

Taiari / Chalky Inlet

Taiporoporo / Charles Sound

Taitetimu / Caswell Sound

Tamatea / Dusky Sound

Te Awa-o-Tū / Thompson Sound

Te Awaroa / Long Sound

Te Hāpua / Sutherland Sound

Te Houhou / George Sound

Te Korowhakaunu / Cunaris Sound

Te Puaitaha / Breaksea Sound

Te Rā / Dagg Sound

A further 487 place names around New Zealand are also official as part of the NZGB’s fast-track process to convert unofficial existing names to official.

All except four of the 487 are in the Wellington Region where the NZGB liaised directly with eight local councils, Wellington Regional Council, and relevant mana whenua. Nearly 200 are Māori place names, including 60 standardised with macrons.

The other four place names are in the Southern Alps / Kā Tiritiri o te Moana. These are: Malte-Brun (hill); Malte-Brun Glacier; Malte-Brun Pass; Malte-Brun Range.



More information:

https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-december-2019

https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-october-2019#geographic



Kua pānuihia e NZGB ētahi ingoa wāhi mana hou e 503

Pānui pāpāho

12 o Hakihea 2019

Kua pānuihia e te New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) ētahi ingoa tōrua mana 16 kei Fiordland me ētahi ingoa wāhi mana kei te Rohe o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara me Kā Tiritiri-o-te-Moana.

Ko Tamatea / Dusky Sound tētahi noa o ngā ingoa tōrua hou 16 mō ētahi kūiti moana me ētahi kokoru i Fiordland whai i muri iho i te torotoronga tūmatanui i waenga i te Haratua me te Hereturikōkā o tēnei tau. Koia nei ngā ingoa tōrua hou:

Hāwea / Bligh Sound

Hinenui / Nancy Sound

Kaikiekie / Bradshaw Sound

Moana-whenua-pōuri / Edwardson Sound

Rakituma / Preservation Inlet

Taiari / Chalky Inlet

Taiporoporo / Charles Sound

Taitetimu / Caswell Sound

Tamatea / Dusky Sound

Te Awa-o-Tū / Thompson Sound

Te Awaroa / Long Sound

Te Hāpua / Sutherland Sound

Te Houhou / George Sound

Te Korowhakaunu / Cunaris Sound

Te Puaitaha / Breaksea Sound

Te Rā / Dagg Sound

Kua mana anō ētahi atu ingoa wāhi e 487 huri i Aotearoa i raro i te tukanga whakatau wawe a te NZGB e hurihia ai te ingoa kua noho kē mai kia ingoa mana.

Atu i ētahi ingoa e whā, katoa ngā ingoa e 487 kei te Rohe o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara, ka mutu i torotoro tōtika atu a te NZGB ki ētahi kaunihera takiwā e waru, ki te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara me ngā mana whenua e hāngai ana. Tata ana ki te 200 he ingoa wāhi Māori, ko tētahi 60 kua hoatu he tohutō.

Ko ētahi atu ingoa wāhi e whā kei ngā Southern Alps/Kā Tiritiri o te Moana. Koia ēnei: ko Malte-Brun (puke); ko Malte-Brun Glacier; ko Malte-Brun Pass; ko Malte-Brun Range.



https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-december-2019

https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-october-2019#geographic



Ka mutu

ends

© Scoop Media

