Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZGB announces 503 newly official place names

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Geographic Board

Media advisory
12 December 2019

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) has notified 16 official dual names in Fiordland and 487 official place names in the Wellington Region and Southern Alps.

Tamatea / Dusky Sound is just one of 16 new dual names for sounds and inlets in Fiordland following public consultation between May and August this year. The new dual names are:

Hāwea / Bligh Sound
Hinenui / Nancy Sound
Kaikiekie / Bradshaw Sound
Moana-whenua-pōuri / Edwardson Sound
Rakituma / Preservation Inlet
Taiari / Chalky Inlet
Taiporoporo / Charles Sound
Taitetimu / Caswell Sound
Tamatea / Dusky Sound
Te Awa-o-Tū / Thompson Sound
Te Awaroa / Long Sound
Te Hāpua / Sutherland Sound
Te Houhou / George Sound
Te Korowhakaunu / Cunaris Sound
Te Puaitaha / Breaksea Sound
Te Rā / Dagg Sound

A further 487 place names around New Zealand are also official as part of the NZGB’s fast-track process to convert unofficial existing names to official.

All except four of the 487 are in the Wellington Region where the NZGB liaised directly with eight local councils, Wellington Regional Council, and relevant mana whenua. Nearly 200 are Māori place names, including 60 standardised with macrons.

The other four place names are in the Southern Alps / Kā Tiritiri o te Moana. These are: Malte-Brun (hill); Malte-Brun Glacier; Malte-Brun Pass; Malte-Brun Range.


More information:
https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-december-2019
https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-october-2019#geographic

Kua pānuihia e NZGB ētahi ingoa wāhi mana hou e 503

Pānui pāpāho
12 o Hakihea 2019

Kua pānuihia e te New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa (NZGB) ētahi ingoa tōrua mana 16 kei Fiordland me ētahi ingoa wāhi mana kei te Rohe o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara me Kā Tiritiri-o-te-Moana.

Ko Tamatea / Dusky Sound tētahi noa o ngā ingoa tōrua hou 16 mō ētahi kūiti moana me ētahi kokoru i Fiordland whai i muri iho i te torotoronga tūmatanui i waenga i te Haratua me te Hereturikōkā o tēnei tau. Koia nei ngā ingoa tōrua hou:

Hāwea / Bligh Sound
Hinenui / Nancy Sound
Kaikiekie / Bradshaw Sound
Moana-whenua-pōuri / Edwardson Sound
Rakituma / Preservation Inlet
Taiari / Chalky Inlet
Taiporoporo / Charles Sound
Taitetimu / Caswell Sound
Tamatea / Dusky Sound
Te Awa-o-Tū / Thompson Sound
Te Awaroa / Long Sound
Te Hāpua / Sutherland Sound
Te Houhou / George Sound
Te Korowhakaunu / Cunaris Sound
Te Puaitaha / Breaksea Sound
Te Rā / Dagg Sound

Kua mana anō ētahi atu ingoa wāhi e 487 huri i Aotearoa i raro i te tukanga whakatau wawe a te NZGB e hurihia ai te ingoa kua noho kē mai kia ingoa mana.

Atu i ētahi ingoa e whā, katoa ngā ingoa e 487 kei te Rohe o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara, ka mutu i torotoro tōtika atu a te NZGB ki ētahi kaunihera takiwā e waru, ki te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Te Whanga-nui-a-Tara me ngā mana whenua e hāngai ana. Tata ana ki te 200 he ingoa wāhi Māori, ko tētahi 60 kua hoatu he tohutō.

Ko ētahi atu ingoa wāhi e whā kei ngā Southern Alps/Kā Tiritiri o te Moana. Koia ēnei: ko Malte-Brun (puke); ko Malte-Brun Glacier; ko Malte-Brun Pass; ko Malte-Brun Range.


https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-december-2019
https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-october-2019#geographic


Ka mutu

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Geographic Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 