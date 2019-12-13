Write to Santa with NZ Post: 10 days left

13 December 2019 for immediate release

Children throughout Aotearoa have the opportunity to Write to Santa with NZ Post until 6pm on Monday 23 December.

Santa will be responding to online messages until the 23rd and for the first time ever, children have the option to receive responses from Santa in te reo Māori.

NZ Post General Manager of Consumer Marketing and Brand, Sarah Sandoval, AKA the Head Santa’s Helper, says it’s great being able to offer responses in te reo this year. "Last year a parent wrote to us suggesting that we offer te reo and we thought, absolutely we should.”

“The Santa’s Helpers at NZ Post love being able to bring the magic of Writing to Santa to young Kiwis. We’ve been running this tradition for over 20 years and this year we’ve been receiving letters since August,” says Sarah.

Physical letters to and from Santa closed this week, in order to ensure children got their replies in time, but online messages to Santa are still open.

To make and send a digital postcard to Santa, visit www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta. Children can make their digital postcards special by adding their favourite items - from fairy lights and milk and cookies, to presents and more. Email responses take 24 hours from when your digital postcard is sent and can be received in either te reo or English.

