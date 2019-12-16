ACES unchanged to start southern road trip



Monday 16 December, 2019



Head Coach Heinrich Malan names an unchanged squad for the Auckland ACES next Dream11 Super Smash assignment against the Canterbury Kings on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Glenn Phillips became the first batsman to hit two T20 hundreds for the ACES. The 22-year old's unbeaten 106 took the ACES T20 hundred tally to six.

Phillips' dynamic display against the Otago Volts, however, wasn't enough to get the ACES across the line and the side now hit the road for the next four matches.

The busy Christmas period starts in Christchurch, with both the ACES and Kings looking to bounce back from first-round defeats.

Skipper Craig Cachopa knows there is room for improvement for the ACES after the side's 13-run loss to the Volts.

"We will be looking to tidy up a few areas of our performance against the Volts."

"Our combinations are building nicely and the guys are excited about putting our best foot forward in the South Island."

MATCH DETAILS:

Canterbury Kings vs. Auckland ACES

Tuesday 17 December

Hagley Oval

4.10 pm

ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Canterbury Kings

Craig Cachopa (c)

Corey Anderson

Mark Chapman

Martin Guptill

Ronnie Hira

Kyle Jamieson

Ben Lister

Mitchell McClenaghan

Colin Munro

Glenn Phillips

Robert O’Donnell

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Upcoming Milestones:

Mitchell McClenaghan - 50 T20 wickets for Auckland (Currently on 47)



