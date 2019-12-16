AOTNZ names Top Regional Arts Touring Awards for 2019

Each year New Zealand actors and musicians tour the country with Arts On Tour NZ, bringing top talent to out of the way venues and picturesque places*.

Each year, also, we ask the performers to give their pick of the venues they’ve visited.

Their 2019 choices:

Best overall venue (Top Gig) – 4th Wall Theatre, New Plymouth

• For hospitality, technical assistance, promotional and social media support, general vibe

Manaakitanga (Hospitality) Award – Daisy Sawyers, Reefton

Best Theatre Venue – Expressions Whirinaki, Upper Hutt

Best Music Venue – The Laboratory, Lincoln

Best Individual Community Presenter – Heather McPherson, Bannockburn

AOTNZ offers congratulations to the winning venues, and to Daisy and Heather, and thanks all our venues for their continued support. Season’s greetings!



--

*Bill Morris’s documentary, ‘Central to the Soul’ featuring AOTNZ artists touring through Central Otago, was shown at the prestigious 2019 Doc Edge Documentary film festival.

http://docedge.nz/film/

Bill was also interviewed on RNZ’s Sunday programme: - https://www.rnz.co.nz/

