RATA – AOTNZ names Top Regional Arts Touring Awards for 2019
Each year New Zealand actors and musicians tour the country with Arts On Tour NZ, bringing top talent to out of the way venues and picturesque places*.
Each year, also, we ask the performers to give their pick of the venues they’ve visited.
Their 2019 choices:
Best
overall venue (Top Gig) –
4th Wall Theatre, New
Plymouth
• For hospitality, technical assistance, promotional and social media support, general vibe
Manaakitanga (Hospitality) Award – Daisy Sawyers, Reefton
Best Theatre Venue – Expressions Whirinaki, Upper Hutt
Best Music Venue – The Laboratory, Lincoln
Best Individual Community Presenter – Heather McPherson, Bannockburn
AOTNZ offers congratulations to the
winning venues, and to Daisy and Heather, and thanks all our
venues for their continued support. Season’s
greetings!
--
*Bill
Morris’s documentary, ‘Central to the Soul’ featuring
AOTNZ artists touring through Central Otago, was shown at
the prestigious 2019 Doc Edge Documentary film
festival.
http://docedge.nz/film/
Bill was also interviewed on RNZ’s Sunday programme: - https://www.rnz.co.nz/