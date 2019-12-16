New digital maps help people explore outdoors



The Walking Access Commission has updated its powerful public geospatial mapping system.

The Commission’s Chief Executive Ric Cullinane says the new GIS maps cover all New Zealand. It is one of the biggest, most comprehensive mapping systems in the country.

It is available at https://maps.walkingaccess.govt.nz/ourmaps

"Our maps allow anyone to view areas with legal public access, tracks, conservation land and property information across New Zealand," says Cullinane.

He says the maps are popular with track and trail building groups, hunters, anglers, trampers and people looking for public access or property information. They can help anyone who wants to explore the outdoors.

"Anyone who wants more information than Google Maps can give should use our mapping system first," says Cullinane.

Map users can select layers of information about tracks, campsites and access points, public access areas and property information. They can draw and add their own data to their maps, which they can save at any time and come back to. They can export data, drawings, and maps for digital and print usage. They can share their personal maps and notes with their friends or embed them on their own websites.

The Commission has developed the maps in conjunction with Eagle Technology.

The maps draw detailed data from LINZ, DOC, local councils and several other sources.

