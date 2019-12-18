One year to go until America’s Cup cycle starts

One year to go until Auckland’s hosting of the 36th America’s Cup cycle starts

summary

• Tāmaki Makaurau will host the third and final America’s Cup World Series regatta.

• The event will see all of the teams racing together on Auckland’s stunning harbour.

• The regatta takes place December 17 – 20, 2020.

• It will be the last chance to see the defender Emirates Team New Zealand compete at home against the challengers before the 36th America’s Cup match.

• Between times the Challengers will compete in the Prada Cup to establish who the team will be that races Emirates Team New Zealand.

It’s just one year to go until the first of the 36th America’s Cup events kick off in Auckland, with the Christmas Race dates confirmed to take place December 17 – 20, 2020.

The Auckland America’s Cup World Series will be part of the Christmas Race in Auckland, and the third and final regatta in the Series, where all of the teams, including Emirates Team New Zealand, compete against each other.

It will be the first-time visitors and Aucklanders will have the chance to see the AC75 Class foiling monohulls racing together, ahead of the Prada Cup Challenger Series (dates to be confirmed) which determines who will compete against Emirates Team New Zealand for the 36th America’s Cup.

Mayor Phil Goff says the visitors who arrive in 2020 and 2021 for the America’s Cup events will find a vibrant, exciting and world-class city centre.

“We are investing at record levels to prepare Auckland for the global spotlight in 2021, when we host the 36th America’s Cup and other international major events,” he says.

“We’re rebalancing city streets towards people, creating beautiful shared spaces and plazas and transforming our waterfront into a vibrant, people-friendly destination that showcases the stunning natural beauty of Auckland’s world-renowned Waitematā Harbour.”

Excellent progress continues to be made on the infrastructure project for the 36th America’s Cup by the Wynyard Edge Alliance (WEA), the organisation formed by the New Zealand Government and Auckland Council to deliver the builds.

Susan Sawbridge, Manager Major Events at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, says the America’s Cup World Series is just the beginning of what will be an exciting 2021 of racing.

“Having the Christmas Race on the Waitematā will ignite Kiwis’ passion for sailing ahead of the 36th America’s Cup, and showcase Auckland and New Zealand on the global stage,” Susan Sawbridge says.

“Celebrating all that makes Auckland and New Zealand unique, sharing our stories with the world, and leveraging the Cup to protect and enhance the biodiversity of the Waitematā and Hauraki Gulf are all part of the government and Auckland Council’s involvement in the America’s Cup. Having the America’s Cup World Series as part of the Christmas Race right on our door step will give that a big boost.

“The infrastructure will bring benefits well beyond 2021, leaving the Wynyard Quarter with premium waterfront open space that can be reused for events such as The Ocean Race in 2022, and a revitalised part of Auckland that people will be able to enjoy.

“In addition, New Zealand and Auckland will be attracting visitors from around the world, facilitating business discussions and showcasing New Zealand as a world class destination as a whole,” Susan Sawbridge says.

