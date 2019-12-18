Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand set to host World Cup of Floorball in 2022

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: International Floorball Federation

MEDIA RELEASE

18 December 2019

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events.

The International Floorball Federation (IFF) has announced that Wellington will host the 2022 Women's U19 World Cup of Floorball, with all games to be played at the ASB Sports Centre from May 4-8, 2022.

Floorball NZ’s Christian Bertschinger says the successful bid to host the 2022 event in Wellington marks the first time an IFF World Cup will be held in the Southern Hemisphere, and is another boost for Women in Sport in New Zealand.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for New Zealand to secure the World Cup. It will be a fantastic event for Wellington, and it’s a great opportunity to grow our sport in New Zealand – and in particular to increase participation for girls and women.”

For the uninitiated, floorball is a fast and frenetic form of indoor ball hockey, played on a court with boards for continuous play. The tactics, speed and structure are similar to ice hockey – teams play with a goalie and five out players, with frequent substitutions to keep the speed and intensity at a consistently high level. Floorball has a huge following in Europe, with professional leagues in many countries. It’s also widely played in Asia and North America, and is growing in popularity in New Zealand, with several hundred players of all ages competing in Wellington alone.

The 2022 event will see Wellington play host to teams from 16 countries, including former World Champs Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic, as well as the Kiwi hosts and others from Asia, North American and Europe. Over 10,000 fans are expected to take in a total of 34 games over five days.

Bertschinger says hosting the World Cup has the potential to raise the fledgling sport to a new level in New Zealand.

“Floorball is still a young sport in New Zealand, but it’s growing rapidly. The speed and intensity of the game is very impressive, and people who give it a go quickly become proponents of the sport.

“The skill level on display during the World Cup will be second to none. With the very best young women in the world competing in Wellington the games will be very fast and very entertaining. The atmosphere inside the ASB arena will be great, with local fans supporters from all around the globe packing the stands to cheer on their national teams.”

IFF World Cup events are held every two years. The 2018 Under 19 Women’s event was in Switzerland, and the 2020 event is in Sweden. New Zealand competed in Switzerland, where the Kiwi girls made history by recording NZ's first ever win at a World Cup event (6-2 over the USA), and New Zealand is sending a team to compete in Sweden next May.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from International Floorball Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 