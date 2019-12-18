Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

First Speakers Announced For Aspiring Conversations 2020

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 1:36 pm
WANAKA
3-5 APRIL 2020

Marilyn Waring and Chloe Swarbrick have been the two youngest members of Parliament in the past 100 years. The pair are the first speakers to be announced for Wanaka's biennial Aspiring Conversations festival of ideas taking place in April 2020.

Aspiring Conversations 2020 takes place in Wanaka from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 April and features 11 events with high-calibre speakers, writers and thinkers discussing and debating the issues of today.

Swarbrick and Waring feature in the festival’s opening event session New Kids on the Block and will discuss their experiences of political life and what has changed, and what hasn’t, in the years across their terms in Parliament.

New for 2020 is the Streetside Soapbox – Big Issues, Short Talks with a line-up of quickfire soapbox talks and slam poetry on the pavement in central Wanaka.

The full programme for Aspiring Conversations 2020 will be announced on Monday 3 February, but festival director Philip Tremewan says the programme reflects the issues which are most pressing today and promises to be entertaining and inspiring.

“We have a range of speakers this year who have real expertise in their fields – from politics to history, taxation to music, and fake news to the climate crisis."

Aspiring Conversations takes place at the Lake Wanaka Centre from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 April. Tickets for the Festival will be on sale from Friday 14 February through www.aspiringconversations.co.

Aspiring Conversations is presented by the Southern Lakes Arts Festival Trust and is sponsored by Milford Asset Management and is presented in association with McKinsey & Company. The festival is supported through grants from Creative New Zealand, Central Lakes Trust, Otago Community Trust, and Queenstown Lakes District Council.

