Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

MOTAT to launch 'Machine Makers' this Saturday

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 3:10 pm
Press Release: MOTAT


Wednesday 18 December 2019

SUMMER AT MOTAT – THE MACHINES ARE TAKING OVER!

As parents ready themselves for the summer school holiday long haul, New Zealand’s Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) is putting the final touches on their summer exhibition.

Their new interactive exhibition, Machine Makers, opens to the public this Saturday 21 December and will inspire families throughout the summer holidays and across the first term of 2020.

Machine Makers takes visitors on a hands-on journey through the six simple machines, the building blocks of all mechanical based engineering” explains Todd Dixon, MOTAT’s Exhibition Curator.

“We’ve got a human-sized hamster wheel, pulleys, Archimedes screws and slides. Families can lift, roll and race each other to really get a sense of how these machines are powered.”

Visitors to the exhibition will be wowed by the scale of each of the six machines, and yet the experience won’t stop there.

After pushing, pulling, sliding and twisting your way through each of the mechanics, visitors will then find themselves in the Machine Makers lab where they will be able to build their own machines.

Positioned amongst amazing and sometimes surprising objects from MOTAT’s extensive collection are work tables dressed in blueprints and posters reproduced from MOTAT’s archives of kiwi innovation and invention.

Visitors to MOTAT’s Machine Makers will also be able to study a Heidelberg printing press, a typewriter and a bomb disposal robot and will no doubt discover that these diverse machines are all made up of a simple machines.

To further set the scene and spark the imagination, a seven-metre long screen animation will help transport visitors into a high-tech machinery driven environment, complete with engineers, tools and robot helpers.

“Working on this summer’s exhibition has been an exciting project for all of us here at MOTAT” says Steven Fox, General Manager of Museum Experience.

“At MOTAT we see our role as fuelling imaginations to inspire New Zealand’s future innovators. We use our collection items and exhibitions to motivate curious minds to create and invent while also having fun. We can’t wait for our visitors to join in with Machine Makers and get started on their own mechanical marvels. This could be the start of something really big, who knows what amazing ideas might be uncovered!”

BACKGROUND PROMO VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2ZJj-PpOv8&feature=youtu.be

Machine Makers at MOTAT – from Saturday 21 December – April 2020.

Admission to the exhibition is included with General Admission PLUS additional school holiday activations, including the ‘Energize Holiday Programme’ and the MindLab at MOTAT school holiday workshops, will also be available throughout January 2020.

Apart from Christmas Day, MOTAT is open 7 days a week from 10am to 5pm throughout the Festive Season. Visit www.motat.org.nz for full details.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MOTAT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 