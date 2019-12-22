Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bird and Cassina Fly to Victory in World Cup at Taupo

Sunday, 22 December 2019, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Equestrian Sports New Zealand


Kimberley Bird and her 10-year-old mare Cera Cassina bagged a career highlight this evening with victory in the fourth round FEI World Cup at the Taupo Christmas Classic.

It was just their second start in New Zealand’s toughest showjumping series with 13 of the nation’s best lining up to be challenged by the Gary Sinclair-designed course. And challenge them he did, with none going clear in the opening round. Sitting on four faults were Kimberley (Ashburton), Melody Matheson (Hastings) aboard Cortaflex Graffiti MH, Robert Steele (Dannevirke) on LT Holst Bernadette and local teen Briar Burnett-Grant with Fiber Fresh Veroana. Six combinations on eight faults and less came back for the second round where Kimberley notched the only clear of the class to finish on four faults in a time of 65.92 seconds. It put all the pressure on Robert Steele and Briar Burnett-Grant. Robert added four at the triple bar and it looked like Briar was going to take the class on her bouncy 11-year-old roan gelding . . . until the last fence fell. However, she still held on to second place with her speedy 62.99-second time, with Robert third in 68.4.

“What just happened,” said a stunned Kimberley, who has been campaigning in the North Island since mid-November. “That’s just amazing. The mare really stepped up for this class and honestly, I would have been happy with second. It is very surreal.”

Twenty-three-year-old Kimberley is in her fourth season with the grey Holsteiner. “She can be difficult and a bit of a hot head so you’ve got to work with her. I thought that course would suit her though, being big and spacious with nice forward striding.”

She extended a big thanks to her mother Kate who was travelling with her and her dad Alan. “It is a huge team effort.”

The World Cup Series now moves to Dannevirke early January for the grand final where there are points-and-a-half on offer. However, just the best four scores count for riders, and each of the four in contention for the series crown carry a drop score.

The winner of the league has the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the World Cup Final in Las Vegas next year.

Results –

POLi Payments FEI World Cup (NZ League) – fourth round: Kimberley Bird (Ashburton) Cera Cassina 1, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana 2, Robert Steele (Dannevirke) LT Holst Bernadette 3, Melody Matheson (Hastings) Cortaflex Graffiti MH 4, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 5, Drew Carson (Putaruru) Winston V Driene 6, Olivia Dalton (Karaka) Cil Dara Bonaparte and Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Windermere Cappuccino =7.

World Cup NZ League Series points (after four rounds): Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) 65 points 1, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) 59 2, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) 58 3, Robert Steele (Dannevirke) 56 4, Emily Hayward (Te Awamutu) 26 5, Emelia Forsyth (Karaka) 25 6, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) 24 7, Drew Carson (Putaruru) and Melody Matheson (Hastings) 22 =8.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Equestrian Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 