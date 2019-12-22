Lammers Lands Win in CSI1* at Taupo



Taranaki horsewoman Nakeysha Lammers had lady luck on her shoulder today when she rode Balboa NZPH to a super win in the Events Capital TDC CSI1* 1.4m on the final day of the Taupo Christmas Classic.

They were the only ones in the 30-strong class to go double clear over the two rounds, but certainly gave the last fence a rattle en route to victory.

In the opening round, just three combinations were all clear over the Philippa Howells-designed course, with another 10 on four faults, however, just 12 opted to come back for the second where again the rails tumbled.

Nicola Hammond (Cambridge) lived up to her speed record, once again clocking the fastest time of the class, coming home in 53.94 seconds but had a rail mid-course to settle for second. Last to go was Nakeysha who stopped the clock at 64.75 but more importantly remained on zero faults.

She’s had the athletic nine-year-old grey since he was four. “He’s been a slow maturing horse but he is super scopey – I feel we are getting there,” she said. “He felt pretty good when we were warming up. This was my biggest class of the show, so I really wanted to do well.”

The combination have had just one other Grand Prix start this season for a second place. “It was certainly tricky and technical enough out there,” said 23-year-old Nakeysha. “I was very nervous coming into the last (fence) as I knew we would be deep and we were going for it. I am absolutely stoked with the win.”

Stuntman Daniel Blundell (Auckland) and the feisty Cadenza NZPH went clear in the second round but carried four faults from the opener to finish in third with veteran Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) and Central Park fourth, also on four faults but with a slightly slower time.

In the Country TV Pony Grand Prix, Georgia Bouzaid and her super speedy Kaimanawa Redcliffs Bill showed just why they are leading the series with their slick double clear win this afternoon. The Cambridge teen was one of six to come back for the second round, four of whom were on zero faults. “The plan was always to jump clear,” says Georgia. “He is good around a track like that – I knew he was quick but Isabella (Narracci) is always fast.”

Georgia and Redcliffs Bill stopped the clock at 52.9 seconds. Last to go was Isabella Narracci (Hastings) and the striking Palomino Te Urewera Magic who knocked a couple of rails but nothing left the cups and they ended double clear in 55.37 seconds.

This is Georgia’s fourth season on the nine-year-old bay. “The (Pony Grand Prix) series is the goal but I don’t want to get too ahead of myself,” she said. Much to her delight, this was her first Pony Grand Prix win at the Taupo Christmas Class. “It is such a good show and one everyone wants to win.”

The two classes brought the curtain down on a huge four days of competition at New Zealand’s biggest jumping show.

Results –

Events Capital TDC CSI1* 1.4m: Nakeysha Lammers (Taranaki) Balboa NZPH 1, Nicola Hammond (Cambridge) Carlo I 2, Daniel Blundell (Auckland) Cadenza NZPH 3, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Park 4, Annabel Francis (Taupo) Carado GHP 5, Ally Carson (Putaruru) Letano 6.

Country TV Pony Grand Prix: Georgia Bouzaid (Cambridge) Redcliffs Bill 1, Isabella Narracci (Hastings) Te Urewa Magic 2, Madison Jackson (Pukekohe) Rednalhgih Cowan 3, Sophia Hall (Auckland) TCG Centadel 4, Aimee Collinson (Auckland) Moonlight Glow 5, Isabella Narracci (Hastings) Showtym Highlight 6.

Equifibre Junior Rider Series: Dylan Bibby (Onga Onga) Wenrose Vertigo 1, Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Breeze On 2, Olivia Newsom (Tauranga) Caretino Jewel 3, Aisha Loumachi (Palmerston North) Waitangi Sky Net 4, Lilly Carpenter (Taihape) Kinnordy Rhani 5, Rylee Sheehan (Te Aroha) Bandito NZPH 6.

Harrison Lane Pro-Amateur Rider Series: Jaime Tiller (Cambridge) Lanice van de Haffinck 1, Tors Rattray (Mangatangi) Larmani MVNZ 2, Holly Rose (Taupo) Pampero 3, Vicki Ridley (Karaka) Mosaic II 4, Jaime Tiller (Cambridge) Casanova Xtreme 5, Ash Hart (Hastings) Kiwi Bonus 6.

FMG Young Rider Series: Annabel Francis (Taupo) Carado GHP 1, Keean Cooper (Te Kauwhata) LT Eloquence 2, Annabel Francis (Taupo) La Quinara 3, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Veroana 4, Kate Herdson (Auckland) Idol D 5, Sarah West (Matamata) Oaks Centurian 6.

Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider Series: Anna Kincheff (Rotorua) Red Socks 1, Jeremy Clark (Te Kauwhata) Cancion HSH 2, Jessie Goggin (Wellington) Miss Cassini MS 3, Poppy Gamble (Whakatane) U Honey 4, Robbie McKay (Opotiki) Jacksons Gold 5, Simone McConnell (Tauranga) Country Zena 6.

Main Events University Series: Kate Herdson (University of Auckland) Idol D 1.

East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Series: Natalia Hall (Auckland) Whiorau Daisy Duke, Geordie Bull (Taupo) Marius, Sophie Scott (Wellington) Benrose Casino ECPH, Julie Davey (Hastings) LT Holst Freda and Alex Loiselle (Ocean Beach) Haupouri Fire and Ice =1.

Cheleken Equestrian and UltraMox Six-Year-Old Series: Emma Watson (Morrinsville) Chicago Fire, Jaime Tiller (Cambridge) Casanova Xtreme, Sam Matthews (Cambridge) Fleur DeLacour, Sophia Blackbourn (Hamilton) Ocatavia MVNZ, Maya Hegh (Auckland) Encore NZPH, Rose Alfeld (Leeston) Eye Catcher NZPH and Kate Herdson (Auckland) Beau Balou =1.

Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Series: Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Glenbrooke All Roses 1, Oliver Edgecombe (Wairarapa) Clearcut Xtreme 2, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) Fiber Fresh Delphine NZPH 3, Oliver Croucher (Cambridge) Scotsman Valley 4, Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) Campari 5, Phillip Steiner (Tauranga) Cassina Dior 6.

