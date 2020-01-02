Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Plenty to Chase in NZ World Cup Jumping Final

Thursday, 2 January 2020, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Equestrian Sports New Zealand

It’s a four-way battle for top honours in the FEI World Cup New Zealand League Series with the final on Sunday at the Golden Grove Stud Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Jumping Show in Dannevirke.

Tegan Fitzsimon (Christchurch) has a six point buffer on Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) who is a single point ahead of young gun Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupo) with Robert Steele (Dannevirke) another two points back. With points-and-a-half on offer and a $5500 prize purse, there is plenty to ride for. It is another very solid field in the 13-strong POLi Payments-sponsored class and each of the top four combinations will have a drop score as only the best four rounds count.

Tegan and the nine-year-old Windermere Cappuccino are defending series champions. They’re extremely consistent without doubt one of the stars of the New Zealand circuit however, their 2019-2020 season hasn’t been without its challenges.

“It was always going to be tricky backing up a near-perfect World Cup Series last season,” said Tegan. “There have been a couple of hiccups this season but he has still jumped relatively consistently throughout. I am just super grateful to have the ride on such a special wee horse who gives me 100% every time we step into the ring.”

From their eight starts since they first stepped into the World Cup Series in November 2018, they have had seven podium finishes including four wins.

Brook Edgecombe is in aboard her lovely 12-year-old mare LT Holst Andrea who won the final last year. “Anything can happen in the final,” says Brooke. “Andrea has been really good this season and I think she has improved again from last season. I just try to ride her the best I can to make her job as easy as possible.” She’ll be treating the final like any other round. “I’ll hope for a little luck on the day too. The fields this season have been strong – anyone entered could win but you can’t worry about the other competitors. You just have to ride to the best of your ability and hope the stars line up.”

Briar Burnett-Grant is in on her fiery roan Fiber Fresh Veroana. “I am hoping I can finally pull out a win (for the season),” she said. “He usually jumps pretty good at Dannevirke.” It was where the combination made their World Cup debut in 2018, blitzing the field for the win.

The baby of the field is 17-year-old Annabel Francis (Taupo) aboard Carado GHP who are having their first World Cup start together. The grey is no stranger to such competition though, having done eight with his previous rider Olivia Hamood in Australia.

Robert Steele is a long-time campaigner of World Cups in New Zealand and can lay claim to a few series wins quite some time ago. This time he’s in on his 11-year-old mare LT Holst Bernadette. “She’s gone well this year and been in the top six every start,” says Robert. It’s all the more pleasing for him because she was out with injury for all of last season.

Also on the card is current Olympic Cup holder Emily Hayward (Te Awamutu) aboard Belischi HM, Melody Matheson (Hastings) on Cortaflex Graffiti MH, multi-series winner Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) with both Gold Locks and Mandalay Cove, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) on Intellect, Julie Davey (Hastings) aboard Joligne De Carmel, Drew Carson (Putaruru) on Winston V Driene and Simon Wilson aboard McMillans Ariados.
The winner of the New Zealand series has the opportunity to represent the nation at the world final in Las Vegas in April. The class is set to start around 1pm on Sunday.

Points after four rounds (just best four to count): Tegan Fitzsimon 65 points, Brooke Edgecombe 59, Briar Burnett-Grant 58, Robert Steele 56, Kimberley Bird 26, Logan Massie 25, Emily Hayward 23, Melody Matheson and Drew Carson 22.

WHAT: Golden Grove Stud Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Jumping Show – including the POLi Payments FEI World Cup NZ League Series Final
WHERE: Dannevirke Showgrounds
WHEN: January 3-5 – World Cup Final January 5, 2020
MORE INFO: start lists and results www.main-events.com
FREE LIVESTREAMING: http://jxsport.tv

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Equestrian Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 