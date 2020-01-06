Hugo nominations now open

Nominations for the 2020 Hugo Awards and 1945 Retro Hugos, the most prestigious awards recognising speculative literature, media and fan activities, are now open.

The Hugos, named in honour of author and editor Hugo Gernsback, have been awarded since 1953 and are fan-run, fan-given and fan-supported.

CoNZealand, the 2020 annual Worldcon of the World Science Fiction Society (WSFS), is administering the 2020 Hugo and 1945 Retro Hugo awards. Co-Chairs Kelly Buehler and Norman Cates said, “We are thrilled to administer and host such an important event in our community. The Hugo Awards are synonymous with some of the most beloved and respected works in the science fiction space, and we are excited to see which works, individuals and groups are nominated for the upcoming awards.”

Nominations can be made by all attending or supporting members of CoNZealand and members of Dublin 2019. Eligible members can nominate up to five works and/or individuals for each of the 17 categories covering the best in the genre in 2019.

Nominations are also open for the Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book, the Astounding Award for Best New Writer (formerly known as the John W. Campbell Award), and also for the 1945 Retro Hugos, celebrating the genre work of 1944.

For more information about the awards and categories please visit the Hugo Awards website or the CoNZealand Hugo Awards web page.

Nominations will close on March 13, 2020 at 11:59 pm Pacific Daylight Time (2:59 am Eastern Daylight Time, 06:59 Irish time, and 8:59 pm March 14, 2020 New Zealand time).

The six most popular nominees for each category will appear on the final voting ballot which will be announced in early April 2020.

Instructions have been sent to eligible nominators by email. Members of CoNZealand can also visit the members' area on the CoNZealand website and access their ballot number under “my memberships” once they are logged in.

For voters who prefer a paper ballot, a printed version of the WSFS Constitution and Hugo Nominating ballot was included in the mailed-out version of Progress Report 2. You may download a printable ballot in A4, or US letter sizes.

CoNZealand is also currently seeking proposals from artists living and working in New Zealand for the design of the Hugo Award bases. The competition will close on Friday, January 17, 2020, New Zealand time (GMT+12). Rules of entry can be found on the CoNZealand website.



