Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'Simmer' By Jaqualyn Taimana Williams

Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotions


Auckland-based singer-songwriter Jaqualyn Taimana Williams (Jacqui), has a new album to share.
Diverse in her tastes, Jacqui has written and performed music in many genres.
‘Simmer’ is a reggae track that speaks of having a strong connection with someone that won’t commit, yet won’t let you go either. Jacqui sings, “Don’t let me simmer, let me cool off”.

Stream ‘Simmer’ Here // Purchase ‘Simmer’ Here

Jacqui has teamed up with producer Tim Skedden (Op Shop, The Feelers, Babysitters Circus) at Kog Studio to create sixteen robust, engaging and seriously catchy indie rock/pop songs representative of many years of songwriting and performing live. With no shortage of pedigree musicians willing to input their talent, Jacqui’s album ‘Statues Of Liberty’ features tenacious drum work by Corey Friedlander (City Of Souls), spunky bass lines by Clint Harris (Op Shop) and Marika Hodges (Troy Kingi, Hollie Smith) and tasty keyboard by Stephen Small (the Verlaines).

A bilingual artist, last year also saw the release of ‘Waiata Tamariki’.
For more Info:
www.taimanapublishing.co.nz


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Integrity Promotions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Netball: Maria Folau Retires

Silver Ferns great Maria Folau has called time on an illustrious career, which will see her go down in history as one of Netball’s best ever shooters. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae |Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership of Te Papa with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Three Stocking Stuffers from Te Papa Press

Te Papa has published three wonderfully informative and beautifully produced volumes that describe the people and cultures encountered during Cook's voyages and the Māori cultural treasures he discovered there. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 