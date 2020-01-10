Stars donate to ASB Classic Bushfire Relief auction

The stars have come out in support of ASB Classic’s Australian Bushfire Relief auction, donating signed merchandise, equipment and even their time!

Serena Williams has signed and donated a dress worn this week to be auctioned off in the ASB Classic’s ongoing auction which is live on Trade Me. A rare and prized item of sporting memorabilia, it’s hoped that this dress will help raise much needed funds for the firefighting efforts over the Tasman.

Supercoach Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena’s long term mentor, has also come to the party, donating an hour of his much sought-after time! Mouratoglou will take a private training session for between 1-4 people on Saturday morning. Making it more special, the session will be held on Centre Court at the ASB Tennis Arena ahead of the semi-finals of the ASB Classic.

Other notable items currently up for auction include a stunning Longines Saint-Imier Men's Watch donated by Partridge Jewellers. With a retail value of over $4,700, it’s sure to catch someone’s eye and hopefully make a an equally stunning contribution to relief efforts.

If it’s watching the oncourt action as opposed to being oncourt that’s more your style, the ASB Classic are auctioning off two pairs of side line seats for every session of the ASB Classic. With a sold-out stadium for many remaining sessions, this is best way for fans to get close to the action. The seats will be auctioned off for every remaining session of the 2020 ASB Classic, and with a food and beverage package included for each auction winner, there aren’t many reasons not to be courtside.

ASB volunteers are also onsite at the ASB Classic each day taking donations to the relief efforts onsite, and the generosity of tennis fans has been outstanding. ASB Classic partners are also contributing to the fundraising efforts, with ASB donating the use of a corporate box for a session, and many more items going up in the next few days from our generous family of partners.

With over $8,000 raised so far and more committed via live auctions online, ASB Classic are hoping to make a significant contribution to the Australian Red Cross in aid of Bushfire Relief. Listings will continue to go up on Trade Me over the duration of the ASB Classic, and all live items can be found at trade.me/asbclassic





© Scoop Media

