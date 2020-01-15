The Mutton Birds tour



Aotearoa’s beloved storytellers, The Mutton Birds, are poised to kick off their headline tour and are delighted to announce the artists supporting them. Starting in Dunedin on Friday, January 24th, the powerhouse noir-folk singer-songwriter Reb Fountain will be opening at Glenroy Stadium, Dunedin. In Wellington on February 6th local heroes TEETH will be taking the San Fran stage first. A new show added in Wellington on the 7th and both Wellington shows have now sold out. Wellington's much-loved psychedelic-country songwriter, Finn Johansson opens the Wellington show on the 7th and at The Cabana in Napier on the 8th.

Asked how he felt about playing the Mutton Birds' songbook once again, Don McGlashan responded “Mutton Birds songs never stay still. We get in a room together after a few years, pick up our instruments, and it's as if the songs have been carrying on while we've been away; getting better, stronger, more like themselves. All we do is light the touch paper and stand well clear. ”

The full original lineup will be on the road this summer including the founder, singer and songwriter Don McGlashan. When the band formed in 1991 McGlashan was already a highly regarded figure for his work in the legendary post-punk-era group Blam Blam Blam. With ex-Six Volts guitarist David Long and drummer Ross Burge, the group began recording their debut album in late 1991. Following its completion, former Dribbling Darts bassist Alan Gregg was recruited to fill out the line-up.

Further Excellent Info on The Mutton Birds can be found here: https://www.audioculture.co.nz/people/the-mutton-birds

and here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mutton_Birds

Fri Jan 24 - Glenroy Auditorium, Dunedin

with Reb Fountain

http://rebfountain.co.nz/

Tickets available from Ticketmaster



Sat Jan 25 – Great Beer & Food Festival, Hagley Park, Christchurch

Tickets available from https://tickets.greatkiwibeerfestival.co.nz/



Wed Feb 5 – Wharepai Domain, Tauranga

with Cold Chisel

Tickets available from https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/cold-chisel-tauranga-05-02-2020/event/2400573AA9081947



Thu Feb 6 – San Fran, Wellington

with TEETH

https://www.facebook.com/TEETHBRAIN/

(Waitangi Day)

Tickets available from undertheradar.co.nz



Fri Feb 7 – San Fran, Wellington

with Finn Johansson

https://www.facebook.com/pg/FinnJohanssonMusic

Tickets available from undertheradar.co.nz



Sat Feb 8 – The Cabana, Napier

with Finn Johansson

https://www.facebook.com/pg/FinnJohanssonMusic

Tickets available from undertheradar.co.nz



Sat Feb 15 – Northwest Wine, Food & Beer Festival, Waimauku

with The Black Seeds & Milly Tabak & The Miltones.

Tickets available from Eventfinda

Tickets Onsale

from UTR, Ticketmaster or Eventfinda





