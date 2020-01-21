NZ's best drifters lining up for Teretonga this weekend

New Zealand's top drifters are all set to make history this weekend in Invercargill when the best of the best rev up and get sideways as part of this weekend's big BP Ultimate Motorsport weekend at Teretonga Park.

Top gun Fanga Dan heads the entry list for the first round of the Valvoline D1NZ championship in his Ford NZ Century Batteries Mustang while Jaron Olivecrona will be in action with his new Parts Trader NZ Hartley Engines-built twin turbo V12 S14.

Mimico driver Adam Davies is all set to go in a new 20B RX7 while last season’s Pro-Sport champion Michael Thorley is moving up to the Pro class in a new Enzed-backed 180SX. Aussie Jake Jones is also on the entry list, adding some international flavour to a field of around 20 top drifters.

It's the first time top flight drifting has come to Teretonga Park and fans can look forward to an absolute feast of burnouts and mega drifts as the top drivers get their clipping points millimetre correct in their quest for points and victory in New Zealand's top domestic drifting championship.

The Valvoline D1NZ National Drifting Championship will also be running as part of the country's top motorsport series for the first time with the international Castrol Toyota Racing Series, the Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship, South Island and National F1600, Porsches and historic touring cars all on a packed card that will see action right through until the drifting finals on Saturday evening.

Drifting qualifiers take place on Friday from 4.40pm with the finals on Saturday from 4pm. There will also be drifting demos on Friday at 11am and at 12pm on Saturday.

Valvoline D1NZ promoter Brendon White is excited ahead of the big weekend in Invercargill. “We have heard fantastic things about how avid and enthusiast motorsport and drifting fans are down in the South,” he said.

“It’s going to be a real privilege to show the series to the fans in Invercargill for the first time and showcase professional drifting. It's got to be seen to be believed so we are looking forward to seeing many of them rock up to the track for the action.

"There's a strong field of NZ’s pro drifters with many cars sporting new liveries and sponsorship. It's all going live on Sky Sports Channel 55 on Saturday evening and it's got to be one not to miss with the biggest prize pool ever on offer for the 2020 season."

Valvoline D1NZ Teretonga entry



2NZ Adam Davies Mimico - Nissan 180SX 5 Cole Armstrong Bute Line - Nissan R34 12 Jaron Olivecrona Parts Trader V12 - Nissan S14 32 Bradley Knight GoodRide - Nissan R32 87 Jesse Greenslade NZ Girls - Nissan S15 93 Daynom Templeman Pace Pools - E46 BMW 94 Jake Jones Galore Parts Group - Toyota GT86 99 Kurt Blackie NZ Flooring - Toyota GT86 123 Bruce Tannock Mag & Turbo - Nissan S13 180 Michael Thorley Enzed Nissan - 180SX 187 Taylor James CDT - Nissan S14 616 Daniel Woolhouse Century Batteries - Ford Mustang 666 Carl Thompson Nissan S15 777 Zak Pole Goodride Tyres - Nissan S15 856 Troy Jenkins Toyotaz Galore - GT86 857 Ben Jenkins Toyotaz Galore - Toyota GT86 8NZ David Steedman Mimico Ryco 24/7 - Nissan S14

