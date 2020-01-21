Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gordie Tentree’s Debut NZ Tour Press Release – Jan 2020

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Cheree Ridder

Canadian folk artist Gordie Tentrees is bringing his heartfelt and charismatic live show to Aotearoa for the first time in his decades-spanning career. On the tail of his seventh studio album Grit, Tentrees packed up his porch board bass, snare tam, bottleneck dobro, harmonica and guitar for a continent hopping 2018 / 2019 international tour, saving the best for last this summer with his upcoming extensive New Zealand leg. Kicking off with an appearance the 2020 Auckland Folk Festival, Tentrees will be gallivanting down the country late January and into February for a total of fifteen intimate shows. Take in the dates below and see where you can experience the sometimes satirical but always sincere artist.


From Celtic Connections (Glasgow, UK) to National Folk Festival (Canberra, AU) his ability to hold an audience, weave melody, while juggling the light with the dark is infections. He has toured with Fred Eaglesmith, Mary Gauthier & Kelly Joe Phelps.This traveling troubadour performs with 5 instruments (porch board bass, snare tam, bottleneck dobro, harmonica, acoustic guitar). He has 7 records, performed over 2500 concerts in 11 countries and is a road poet, master storyteller and downright comedian.
“Majestic songwriter, incredible insight, genuine authenticity” Americana UK
Check out his latest video Craft Beards & Man Buns
https://youtu.be/S1FlqCJEv2s

Gordie Tentrees NZ Tour Dates – Tickets https://www.tentrees.ca/tour

• Friday 24th January to Monday 27th January - Auckland Folk Festival, Kumeu Showgrounds

• Tuesday 28th January - The Incubator, Tauranga

• Wednesday 29th January - The Cabana, Napier

• Thursday 30th January - Nivara Lounge, Hamilton

• Friday 31st January, Lucky Bar, Whanganui

• Saturday 1st February - The Globe Theatre, Palmerston North

• Sunday 2nd February - Golden Bear Brewing, Mapua

• Tuesday 4th February - A Rolling Stone, Christchurch

• Wednesday 5th February - Dog With Two Tails, Dunedin*

• Thursday 6th February – Purton’s Café & Bar, Oamaru*

• Friday 7th February - Private Concert, Lyttelton

• Saturday 8th February - Fiddler’s Green Vineyard

• Sunday 9th February - Acoustic Routes Nelson, Nelson

• Wednesday 12th February - Old School Arts, Raglan

• Thursday 13th February - The Vic Devonport, Auckland

Tickets Here: https://www.tentrees.ca/tour

Visit https://www.tentrees.ca/ to learn more

ends

