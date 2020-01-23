Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dunedin confirmed as Women’s Cricket World Cup Host City

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Enterprise Dunedin

Dunedin confirmed as ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 Host city


(Dunedin, 23 January 2020) Dunedin has been named as one of six New Zealand host cities for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021, it was announced today.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins says, “Hosting some of the best players in the world here in Dunedin will be a real privilege. It's bigger than just what goes on down at the ground of course, because for major events like this the whole city becomes part of the experience, ensuring fans have a great time, before, during and after the match.”

The high-profile sporting tournament will welcome eight competing teams to New Zealand from 6 February – 7 March 2021, for a series of 31 one-day international matches, including a number of fixtures in Dunedin.

Dunedin Venues Chief Executive Officer, Terry Davies, says, “Southern cricket fans will be over the moon that Dunedin has been selected as a host city for this prestigious tournament. The University Oval will be a stunning venue for fans to enjoy quality international cricket.”

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup CEO, Andrea Nelson said she was looking forward to bringing the tournament to the deep south. “Hosting matches in Dunedin, the home of Suzie Bates, will be a special occasion for all involved.”

With the rapid growth in women’s cricket globally, the tournament is expected to attract significant interest from international fans.

Otago Cricket Association chief executive Mike Coggan says, “It’s an exciting period in the evolution of women’s cricket all around the world and equally exciting for our region with the announcement of Dunedin’s involvement. It’s fantastic that we get to see our very own WHITEFERNS Suzie Bates, Katey Martin and Hayley Jensen in action on home turf.”

ENDS

