Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Unique New Zealand Series the Dead Lands Launches

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 7:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

A ground-breaking New Zealand television series launches today, Thursday 23 January 2020 to what is being described as one of the largest ever international audiences for a New Zealand television production.

The Dead Lands is an eight-part series formed under a partnership with GFC Film, AMC Shudder and TVNZ commissioned by TVNZ and AMC Shudder, and supported by the Government’s New Zealand Screen Production Grant administered by the New Zealand Film Commission. The New Zealand producers were Tainui Stephens and Liz Adams with Matthew Metcalfe executive producing. The series was written by Glenn Standring. It is the first New Zealand series commissioned directly by a US network.

The supernatural adventure is set in a mythical Māori past and features a murdered Māori warrior, Waka Nuku Rau (Te Kohe Tuhaka), who is sent back to the world of the living to redeem his sins. But the world Waka returns to is ravaged by a breach between life and the afterlife, as the spirits of the newly dead now stalk the land and hunt the living.

Tainui Stephens says the series is a great opportunity to bring Māori people and traditions to global audiences. And, he added, it was essential to maintain the integrity of Tikanga Māori during filming.

“It was crucial that behind the camera, and across all aspects of the show, Māori held leadership and creative positions. As a starting fundamental, the Tikanga Māori of the show had to be right; we had to infuse all aspects of the show from the most senior levels to the day players and casual crew.”

Executive Producer Matthew Metcalfe says The Dead Lands is a huge achievement on many levels. “It is a 100% New Zealand production; a New Zealand story with 100% New Zealand cast and crew.”

The cast is primarily Māori and Metcalfe is proud to be associated with a project were the Māori characters are positive, inspiring and powerful.

“I am very proud to see so many young actors in The Dead Lands embracing and celebrating their roles as Māori superheroes.”

The Dead Lands qualified for the New Zealand Screen Production Grant which is administered by the New Zealand Film Commission The Screen Product Grant supports both the creation of New Zealand content and stories and builds the sustainability, scale and critical mass of the domestic film industry.

The New Zealand Film Commission also supported The Dead Lands through a Development Grant and the support of interns and professional attachments to build capacity and capability of the with the Maori screen industry.

NZFC Chief Executive Annabelle Sheehan said “It is fantastic to have New Zealand key creative and crew working on a unique New Zealand project for a global audience.”

Stephens says he believes The Dead Lands has taken tikanga into different territories and in a way, colonised the genre. “AMC really appreciated the fact it wasn’t just a fantasy/splatter movie, there was actually a solid story.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Film Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 