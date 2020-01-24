Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Law Society President to Feature in Movie

Friday, 24 January 2020, 3:48 pm
Press Release: LawFuel


Law Society President to Feature in Movie From 'Jojo Rabbit' Producer


LawFuel.com - Law Society president Tiana Epati, LawFuel's Lawyer of the Year, is to feature in a new movie from the producer of "Jojo Rabbit", the Oscar-nominated Chelsea Winstanley.


The movie is to be produced by Winstanley's new film production company, to be based in both Los Angeles and New Zealand, and will feature Ms Epati's battle to free a former gang member from jail. The court case saw the Law Society president as a young country lawyer fighting former colleagues from Crown Law to free her client from jail.

The details of the battle may be seen in the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hsYKM78Meo

To be called 'The Appeal', the successful appeal by Ms Epati was followed by her successful efforts on a number of cases before the New Zealand appeal courts, followed by last year's elevation to the presidency of the New Zealand Law Society.

About LawFuel
LawFuel is one of the first law news sites on the Internet, published from New Zealand for lawyers globally and with subscribers in all the major jurisdictions.
See: https://www.lawfuel.com

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from LawFuel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 