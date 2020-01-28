Consultation on Māori Media Music Strategy begins

28 Kohitātea 2019

Starting in Ngāmotu (New Plymouth) tomorrow, Te Māngai Pāho begins consultation on the development of its National Māori Music Strategy.



“Every year, we have up to $750,000 to produce and promote music tracks and projects in te reo Māori,” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.



“Traditionally we have invested in Māori language music for broadcast on iwi radio. More recently we have moved to include funding te reo Māori music for airplay on on-demand services such as Spotify, iTunes and social media platforms.



“To ensure our distribution of funding remains fit for purpose, we are seeking feedback on our approach to funding te reo Māori music, and looking to create a te reo Māori music strategy that empowers our musicians and ultimately facilitates the sharing of our language with the world,” says Mr Parr.



The consultation document can be found online here, and feedback can be provided online here.



Te Māngai Pāho is also running a series of kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) hui across the motu, starting with the hui in Ngāmotu (New Plymouth) tomorrow. All interested music composers, artists, producers, industry practitioners, broadcasters, and te reo Māori exponents are invited to attend.



Feedback is open until 23 Hui-tanguru (February) 2020.

