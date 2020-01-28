Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Consultation on Māori Media Music Strategy begins

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Te Mangai Paho

28 Kohitātea 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

Starting in Ngāmotu (New Plymouth) tomorrow, Te Māngai Pāho begins consultation on the development of its National Māori Music Strategy.


“Every year, we have up to $750,000 to produce and promote music tracks and projects in te reo Māori,” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.


“Traditionally we have invested in Māori language music for broadcast on iwi radio. More recently we have moved to include funding te reo Māori music for airplay on on-demand services such as Spotify, iTunes and social media platforms.


“To ensure our distribution of funding remains fit for purpose, we are seeking feedback on our approach to funding te reo Māori music, and looking to create a te reo Māori music strategy that empowers our musicians and ultimately facilitates the sharing of our language with the world,” says Mr Parr.


The consultation document can be found online here, and feedback can be provided online here.


Te Māngai Pāho is also running a series of kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) hui across the motu, starting with the hui in Ngāmotu (New Plymouth) tomorrow. All interested music composers, artists, producers, industry practitioners, broadcasters, and te reo Māori exponents are invited to attend.


Feedback is open until 23 Hui-tanguru (February) 2020.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Te Mangai Paho on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 