Tour announced for adaptation of Janet Frame's iconic novel



Red Leap Theatre presents

OWLS DO CRY

Directed by Malia Johnston

Beloved New Zealand author Janet Frame’s landmark novel is brought to life on stage by the iconic theatre company Red Leap. Filled with fierce heart and visual splendour, Red Leap’s Owls Do Cry made its world premiere in Frame’s childhood hometown of Ōamaru, followed by a sell-out season in Tamaki Makaurau. This year they’re taking it on tour.

Red Leap’s adaption of Owls Do Cry uses multimedia including live music, song, poetry, dynamic movement and AV to celebrate Frame’s work. Rather than creating a direct narrative staging of Owls Do Cry, Red Leap have taken inspiration from Frame’s rich imagery and poetry to create a multi-disciplinary dreamscape. This extraordinary tale is transformed into an exciting devised performance through their signature physical and visual styles, capturing and revealing her still pertinent insights into society.

Some of Aotearoa’s best creative minds have come together from a love of literature to explore the themes of her novel, of resilience through struggle and of living life with open hands and hearts. They bring with them the treasure of books and the pleasure of reading. Award-winning choreographer and director Malia Johnston (RUSHES, Movement of the Human) brings this extraordinary piece of New Zealand literature to the stage.

The cast is made up of an incredible host of performers: Ross McCormack (Triumphs and Other Alternatives, System), Margaret-Mary Hollins (Last Legs, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night), Hannah Lynch (RUSHES, The Visit), Red Leap Theatre’s Associate Director Ella Becroft (Dust Pilgrim, In Dark Places), Arlo Gibson (Step Dave, Mating in Captivity), and Comfrey Sanders (Jekyll and Hyde, Shortland Street – The Musical).

Gain an understanding of why Frame's work is so thoroughly dear to our literary scene, the heart, warmth and acuity of her stories and how the arts recapture our imaginations.

OWLS DO CRY plays

March 12 & 13: Whangārei -Studio OneOneSix

March 20 & 21: Hastings - Toitoi, Hawkes Bay Opera House

March 25 & 26: Hamilton - Playhouse, Gallagher Academy

www.redleaptheatre.co.nz

Tickets on sale Friday 31 January

© Scoop Media

