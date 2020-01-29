Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Archivist in NZ to help with preserving email challenges

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

29 January 2020

Stanford University digital archivist in NZ to help with collecting and preserving email challenges.

Peter Chan, one of the world’s leading digital archivists, is in the country to give New Zealand’s experts an insight into the future of email archiving.

“As organisations and institutions increasingly manage and process born-digital content, they are also increasingly working with large quantities of complex email messages and their attachments” says Peter Chan.

“However, workflows, toolsets and policies for managing, accessing and preserving email archives are constantly developing and changing.

A two-day symposium, hosted by the Alexander Turnbull Library as part of the Library’s centenary year activities, on 30-31 January 2020, provides an opportunity for various government departments, local councils, academic and research libraries, technologists, curators, archivists and records managers to discuss the challenges and solutions on collecting and preserving email.

Peter Chan will be in residence at the National Library from January 13 through February 7, 2020 as a Fulbright Specialist. The Fulbright Specialist Awards are for New Zealand institutions to host US academics, artists or professionals for lectures, seminars, workshops, conferences or symposiums.

More information about Peter Chan

Peter Chan is a Digital Archivist at Stanford University. He served as the Project Manager for the ePADD (Email - Process, Appraise, Discover, Deliver) project and was a member of the AIMS (An Inter-Institutional Model for Stewardship) project.

The AIMS project was the recipient of the NDSA (National Digital Stewardship Alliance) Innovation Award in 2012 and the ePADD project was the recipient of same award in 2017. ePADD was also the recipient of the Digital Preservation Coalition (DPC) Software Sustainability Institute Award for Research and Innovation in 2018.

Peter pioneered the use of AccessData FTK to appraise and process born-digital collections and has built workstation to read 8-inch floppy disks. Peter was a visiting digital archivist at the Royal Library of Copenhagen in 2015 and at the Computerspiele Museum, Berlin in 2017. He is a Fulbright Specialist and the Co-Chair of the International Videogame Data Network (IVDN).

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 