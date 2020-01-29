Archivist in NZ to help with preserving email challenges

29 January 2020

Stanford University digital archivist in NZ to help with collecting and preserving email challenges.

Peter Chan, one of the world’s leading digital archivists, is in the country to give New Zealand’s experts an insight into the future of email archiving.

“As organisations and institutions increasingly manage and process born-digital content, they are also increasingly working with large quantities of complex email messages and their attachments” says Peter Chan.

“However, workflows, toolsets and policies for managing, accessing and preserving email archives are constantly developing and changing.

A two-day symposium, hosted by the Alexander Turnbull Library as part of the Library’s centenary year activities, on 30-31 January 2020, provides an opportunity for various government departments, local councils, academic and research libraries, technologists, curators, archivists and records managers to discuss the challenges and solutions on collecting and preserving email.

Peter Chan will be in residence at the National Library from January 13 through February 7, 2020 as a Fulbright Specialist. The Fulbright Specialist Awards are for New Zealand institutions to host US academics, artists or professionals for lectures, seminars, workshops, conferences or symposiums.

More information about Peter Chan

Peter Chan is a Digital Archivist at Stanford University. He served as the Project Manager for the ePADD (Email - Process, Appraise, Discover, Deliver) project and was a member of the AIMS (An Inter-Institutional Model for Stewardship) project.

The AIMS project was the recipient of the NDSA (National Digital Stewardship Alliance) Innovation Award in 2012 and the ePADD project was the recipient of same award in 2017. ePADD was also the recipient of the Digital Preservation Coalition (DPC) Software Sustainability Institute Award for Research and Innovation in 2018.

Peter pioneered the use of AccessData FTK to appraise and process born-digital collections and has built workstation to read 8-inch floppy disks. Peter was a visiting digital archivist at the Royal Library of Copenhagen in 2015 and at the Computerspiele Museum, Berlin in 2017. He is a Fulbright Specialist and the Co-Chair of the International Videogame Data Network (IVDN).

ends





© Scoop Media

