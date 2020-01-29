Spark Sport February highlights

Spark Sport February highlights - Super Bowl, Hockey and more









Spark Sport brings you Super Bowl LIV, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and some great locally produced Hockey with the Blacksticks throughout February.

Super Bowl LIV is the headlining act in the Spark Sport arena in the month of February – kicking off a month of non-stop sporting action. The hype of Super Bowl Monday will hit our shores on 3 Feb and will surely have a few people finishing up there work day early or coaxing the boss into playing the game on the office tele.

The men’s and women’s Blacksticks teams will be hoping to get there FIH seasons off to a good start on Saturday 1 Feb as they start there FIH Pro League 2020 series. Throughout the month Hockey fans will be spoilt for choice with 33 games showing live and on demand with all local production being taken care of by Spark Sport.

Cricket fans will also get a chance to watch Cricket in a different way with Spark Sport. Take a look as subscribers get access to near-live, in-match content as well as post-match highlights clips provided by the ICC on demand for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The WHITE FERNS take on Sri Lanka in the second match of the tournament on Saturday 22 Feb.

In Premier League news the 2020 schedule is well underway with Saturday 1 Feb playing host to 8 matches that day. First up current 3rd and 4th on the table go head to head as Chelsea head North to King Power Stadium to take on Leicester. Rounding out the day Man U take on the Wolves.

For a full schedule of Spark Sport live and on demand events see attached spreadsheet.



https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2001/Copy_of_February_Highlights.xlsx

