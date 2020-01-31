Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Parris Goebel looking for singers and dancers for Expo 2020

Friday, 31 January 2020, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Expo 2020

Parris Goebel is looking for singers and dancers to join her at
Expo 2020 Dubai

‘Voice of Youth’ audition dates announced along with exciting internship opportunities.

Parris Goebel wants to give the youth of New Zealand a chance to showcase their talents at the world’s greatest show.

Pop music’s most in demand choreographer, Parris Goebel is the woman behind Justin Bieber's ‘Sorry’ video and the choreography for Sam Smith’s ‘How Do You Sleep?’ and Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty’ runway show. She is also the curator of New Zealand’s entertainment and cultural programme for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Under New Zealand’s theme of Care for People and Place, Parris has developed an entertainment programme celebrating New Zealand’s creativity, diversity and youth over the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“I’m so excited to be able to give a chance for young New Zealanders to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai so we can show the world how talented we are. It’s an awesome opportunity for our youth and a chance to be part of something really amazing,” Parris says.

From New Zealand to Dubai, Parris Goebel’s ‘Voice of Youth’ will be an opportunity for singers and dancers between the ages 16-18 to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai in a show celebrating our youth through song, dance and spoken word.

The ‘Voice of Youth’ show will be directed by Parris herself, and performed at the World Expo in Dubai in January 2021.

The specially curated show will see up to 30 youth selected from around New Zealand to perform their authentic stories and connect with audiences to create memorable experiences for all.

There are other ways for New Zealanders to get involved in Expo 2020 Dubai. Internship opportunities for Host and Maître d’ roles with the New Zealand Pavilion are also now available.

The internship programme will give 14 interns the opportunity to work within the wider New Zealand Pavilion team to help showcase New Zealand's values, as well as trade, investment, education and tourism opportunities, and premium food and beverage to international visitors to the Pavilion.

New Zealand’s Commissioner-General for Expo 2020 Dubai, Clayton Kimpton says, “Under our theme of Care for People and Place, we wanted to ensure there are opportunities for New Zealanders, particularly young New Zealanders, to join us in creating an authentic New Zealand experience at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

He also added, “These are a once in a lifetime chance to represent our country at the New Zealand Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai.”

For more information on how to apply for internships with New Zealand at Expo 2020, see www.nzatexpo.govt.nz

Voice of Youth audition details

Auckland: 20 April 2020
Sir Noel Robinson Conference Centre, 770 Great South Road, Wiri, Manukau
For more info text ‘AUCKLAND’ to 3548

Wellington: 21 April 2020
Te Rauparaha Arena, 17 Parumoana Street, Porirua 5024
For more info text ‘WELLINGTON’ to 3548

Christchurch: 22 April 2020
Cowles Stadium, 170 Pages Road, Aranui, Christchurch 8062
For more info text ‘CHRISTCHURCH’ to 3548

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Expo 2020 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 