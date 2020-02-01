Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Saturday, 1 February 2020, 5:37 pm
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Apple TV+ led Disney+ in Global Share, Disney+ led in US



For the months of November and December 2019, Apple earned 4.8% of digital original demand share globally, while Disney+ got 4.3%.

This shouldn’t be too surprising considering the service is available internationally while Disney+ only launched in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and The Netherlands.

In the US, Disney+ had 5.85% of digital original demand share compared to Apple TV+’s 4.6%.

Apple TV+’s best performing individual market of the ten we tested was Australia, where it earned 6.7% of digital original demand share.

Disney+’s top individual market was Mexico - where the service is not yet available - with 9.98% of digital original demand share in November and December.



Apple TV+ is establishing a strong brand in the digital original drama genre.

For the two months tested, the service accounted for 8.4% share globally, in third place behind only Netflix (56.7%) and Amazon Prime Video (17.1%), and ahead of Hulu and CBS All Access.

Once again, the service’s best market in this genre was Australia, where it earned 12.5% of digital original drama demand share.

Disney+ Making Waves in Action-Adventure

Meanwhile, Disney+ has made an impressive debut with the action-adventure genre, led primarily by global demand for its flagship original The Mandalorian.

Disney+ earned 19.4% of the global demand share for action-adventure digital originals from November 1 to December 31, 2019.

In the US, Disney+ tied Netflix in action-adventure demand share (26.5% each), but still trailed DC Universe (32.6%).

With more digital originals from the Star Wars and Marvel Comics Universe set to debut this year, we expect Disney+ to further establish itself as a leader in this genre in 2020 and beyond.

Disney+ actually topped the Action-Adventure genre in three markets tested - Mexico, Italy and Germany (charts attached) - all markets where the service was unavailable.

Disney+ is scheduled to launch in several Western European markets on March 24th.

More to come

This is only a glance at global demand for the months of just November and December 2019.

We will have the full year of 2019 data to share in our upcoming Global TV Demand Report.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
