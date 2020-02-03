Over 3K Christmas gift-givers show their support for SPCA

Giftbox Boutique has managed to raise over five thousand dollars from their annual red ribbon appeal which ran through 2019 in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Like previous ribbon appeals ran by Giftbox Boutique, the online gift hamper retailer gave buyers the option of adding a red ribbon to their purchase for an additional one dollar.

Eclipsing their 2018 Christmas appeal which raised $3500 for the Salvation Army, the 2019 red ribbon appeal saw $5,721 raised for the SPCA. This was made up of red ribbons purchased by 3,221 of their customers and a further $2500 contributed by Giftbox Boutique.

“We are really stoked with the effort our wonderful customers”, says Katie Gray, Director of Giftbox Boutique.

“This year, our goal was to raise over $5,000 dollars for our selected charity. It was wonderful seeing everyone get on board, adding the optional red ribbon and embrace the spirit of giving”.

To build on the success of previous campaigns, Giftbox Boutique decided to try something a little different with their 2019 Christmas appeal. Instead of selecting the supported charity themselves, they put the question to their 4,000 Facebook followers, asking them which charity they would like to see supported in the 2019 Christmas appeal.

“We thought that by asking our customers their preference for our supported charity, they would be more likely to add a red ribbon to their Christmas order”, explains Gray.

The logic paid off, and their 2019 red ribbon appeal became their most popular ribbon appeal to date.

“We’ve done several other ribbon drives throughout the year – blue ribbon for the Prostate Cancer Foundation and pink ribbon for the Breast Cancer Foundation, but this latest red ribbon appeal has really blown these out of the water!”

Gray believes that the regularity of their ribbons appeals has contributed to their increasing success over time.

“Many of our returning customers have participated in previous ribbon appeals. We’re noticing that more and more of them are getting on board with each appeal – we are so grateful for this”.

The $5,721 raised has been handed over to the SPCA and will be used in their continual work to protect animal across New Zealand.





