Elton John lands in New Zealand - New release tickets

New Zealand gears up to welcome Sir Elton John, who kicks off the first of six Farewell Yellow Brick Road concerts at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow night, Tuesday 4th February.

For the next two weeks, Elton John fever will sweep the country, as the music icon makes his way across New Zealand; taking in two nights at Mission Estate in Hawkes Bay on 6th and 15th February, before delivering his swansong to Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on the 16th, 18th and 20th February, which will be his last ever concerts in New Zealand.

With plenty of great seats still available in Dunedin and all three Auckland shows, Promoter Michael Chugg is urging the country to get behind these final shows, saying –

“You don’t want to be the one to say that you were in town and missed Elton’s last ever New Zealand shows. So if you haven’t yet, get your ticket now! And I can promise you this – Elton is in the best form of his life and the production is spectacular, you’ll have an absolute hell of a night. We’re gonna make New Zealand rock like you ain’t seen before – What a way to wrap up half a century of touring!”

Elton’s farewell concerts have already taken Australia by storm, garnering consistently rave reviews since the tour kicked off in Perth WA on November 30, 2019.

“…a near three-hour set that was almost perfect in construction and delivery.”– The Australian

“… (a night) to talk about for the rest of our lives.” – WA Today

“His vocals are powerful… his piano skills remain extraordinary – the moments where his top-shelf band cut loose and he revels in being the pianist not just the superstar are spine-tingling.” – Herald Sun

“to witness a musical icon truly saying goodbye feels singular, not to mention emotionally charged…..Elton John’s mammoth Farewell Tour is the perfect send-off””– Junkee

“John and his sterling band are playing like men possessed… the songs and the memories won’t be forgotten”– Herald Sun

“a three-hour spectacular show…” – Courier Mail

More than a concert; an unforgettable memory! This is the final chance to nab your spot at Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour – Don’t miss out.

Full New Zealand tour dates and links below.

ELTON JOHN | FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD

NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2020

With Special Guest Tate Sheridan

Presented by Chugg Entertainment, in association with AEG Presents

DUNEDIN, NZ

Tuesday 4 February 2020 – Forsyth Barr Stadium

Tate Sheridan Solo Performance

ticketmaster.co.nz

HAWKE’S BAY, NZ

Thursday 6 February 2020 – Mission Estate Winery – SOLD OUT

Tate Sheridan Solo Performance

missionconcert.co.nz

HAWKE’S BAY, NZ

Saturday 15 February 2020 – Mission Estate Winery – SOLD OUT

*Moved from Saturday 8 February 2020

Tate Sheridan Solo Performance

missionconcert.co.nz

AUCKLAND, NZ

Sunday 16 February 2020 – Mt Smart Stadium

*Moved from Sunday 9 February 2020

Tate Sheridan Solo Performance

ticketmaster.co.nz

AUCKLAND, NZ

Tuesday 18 February 2020 – Mt Smart Stadium

*Moved from Tuesday 11 February 2020

Tate Sheridan Solo Performance

ticketmaster.co.nz

AUCKLAND, NZ

Thursday 20 February 2020 – Mt Smart Stadium

Tate Sheridan Solo Performance

ticketmaster.co.nz





