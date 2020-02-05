Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Environmental concerns spur change in shopping habits

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 9:32 am
Press Release: Consumer

More consumers are changing the way they shop in an effort to reduce environmental impacts, Consumer NZ’s latest survey has found.

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin said six out of 10 Kiwis agreed environmental considerations were very important to them and looked for “greener” products.

More consumers were also opting to get goods repaired rather than replaced.

“Forty-seven percent said they ‘always’ or ‘usually’ tried to get products repaired. That’s up from 43 percent in our previous survey,” Ms Chetwin said.

The survey found demand for organic produce had risen as well. One in five consumers were regularly buying organic when available.

Ms Chetwin said the ban on single-use plastic bags had led to a sharp rise in the proportion of consumers regularly taking reusable bags when shopping.

“Two years ago, 44 percent of consumers were taking reusable bags most of the time. That’s doubled to 88 percent.”

Fifty-two percent said they “always” or “usually” tried to avoid products with too much packaging, up from 42 percent in Consumer NZ’s 2018 survey.

However, Ms Chetwin said consumers wanting to do the right thing faced major hurdles sorting genuinely greener goods from the fake.

The survey found 72 percent of consumers thought it was hard to find which products really were better choices, an increase from 68 percent.

Sixty-nine percent also felt companies weren’t doing enough to reduce the environmental impacts of their products.

Ms Chetwin said trust in green claims remained unchanged. Only 51 percent felt environmental claims could be trusted.

“That finding isn’t surprising. We routinely uncover products making bogus ‘green’ claims. The companies making them are not only misleading consumers but they’re also breaching the Fair Trading Act,” she said.

Ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Consumer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 