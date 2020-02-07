Surf Boat Extravaganza To Decide North Island Champions



The iconic North Island Surf Boat Championships is set to take place on Saturday at Waihi Beach, with 50 crews entered into the event.

Waihi Beach Lifeguard Services run the annual competition which is set to see some hot racing with small surf conditions that shouldn’t cause any upsets.

The February 8 event will show where the crews are at with their season preparation ahead of the third and final round of the New Zealand Surf Boat Series, set to be held at the Northern Region Championships at Omaha Beach on February 22 and 23, before the main event of the season – the TSB New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships (Nationals) in Gisborne in March.

The event is also the final hit-out for the four crews representing New Zealand at the annual Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Challenge being held at Mollymook Beach, NSW on February 15.

Known as the “Oar Blacks”, Murawai and Titahi Bay are the respective Open Mens and Womens crews while Whangamata and Orewa are the Under 23 development crews.

Racing for the North Island Surf Boat Championships gets underway from 10am on Saturday at the Waihi Beach Lifeguard Services club.

Spectators are welcome to attend for free and cheer on the athletes.

© Scoop Media

