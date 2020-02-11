Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dance Icon Alex Di Stefano To Perform In Wellington This Weekend

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 4:01 am
Press Release: Dave Crampton

An electronic dance music icon is to perform in Wellington for the first time on Saturday, playing at D4 on Allen Street.

Alex Di Stefano, from Italy, is a music producer with more than 20 years experience and has a unique style of techno trance combined with a large musical knowledge of past and present. He will be the third highest-ranked techno/trance DJ to ever perform in New Zealand.

With an incredibly strong base, Alex Di Stefano has settled into a life in which musical freedom is the norm and knocking the socks off of fans across the globe is just another day at the office.

"I'm really, really excited to be coming to New Zealand for my very first time,"Di Stefano said. "I really cannot wait to see you all."

Having been DJing since he was 10, he is now widely regarded as one of the hottest properties within his genre. He has released tracks for many well-known labels such as Subculture and In Trance We Trust, and has played at world renowned venues such as Tomorrowland and Luminosity. His fame has knocked on the doors of industry heads like Armin van Buuren.

“It’s no secret that I’ve always been a techno and trance fan since the ’90s, so I already had the opportunity to experiment the fusion of the two genres,” he said.

“It all started in 1989 when I started listening to music from Technotronic, Snap, and Cappella, just to name a few. I was immediately caught from that electro, techno sound combined with rap music, which inspired me for my first Italo Dance single under Daydream, “Thinkin’ About You”, released in 1994

A year later came his second single “DayDream – Through The Night”, from this release he gained recognition from the most well-known labels.

Alex di Stefano is ranked 581 on DJrankings.org, compared with NZs top techno DJ Daniel Farley, ranked 4416, and Australia’s highest ranking of 2556, for Nick Skitz.

All this makes Alex Di Stefano an icon for the electronic dance music industry. Only two techno DJs ranked higher than him have ever graced New Zealand’s shores: Carl Cox and Derrick May.

